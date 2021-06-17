City of Grandview Heights: Proposal for 4-12 school campus would reconnect Fairview Avenue

Motorists would be able to drive south on Fairview Avenue all the way from Third to First Avenue under a proposed plan that has been submitted to the Grandview Heights Planning Commission.

After holding a preliminary review June 16, the commission is expected to hold a final review and vote on a proposed redevelopment of Grandview Heights Schools' grades-4-12 campus grounds and adjacent right of way during its August meeting.

The plan was developed through a collaboration between the school district and the city of Grandview Heights.

The grades-4-12 campus is bordered by First Avenue on the south, Third Avenue on the north, Oakland Avenue on the west and Fairview Avenue on the east.

Grandview Heights Schools is completing a facilities project that includes construction of a new 4-8 building between the current Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School and the high school. The project also will include a major renovation of the high school.

The $55.25 million project is being funded through a bond issue approved by voters in November 2018 that included 7.51 mills earmarked for the building work.

The city and schools have been working together to develop the proposal over the past two years, since the commission approved the school district's application in April 2019 for a major site plan and lot consolidation for the facilities project.

"The request by the commission at the time was that the city and schools work together to work out a site plan" for the campus grounds, said P'Elizabeth Koelker, the city's director of planning and community development.

In the current application, the school district is seeking a preliminary major site-plan review for the proposed grounds improvements.

The city and school district together are seeking a review of a preliminary plat, requesting a rezoning of the land to allow for the creation of a city park and the review of proposed improvements to Fairview Avenue for street reconfigurations with related right-of-way modifications between West First Avenue and Third Avenue.

When the planning commission considered the school district's original application in April 2019, it indicated a preference that Fairview Avenue be reconnected.

That suggestion is incorporated into the redevelopment proposal, Koelker said.

"The proposal is to have (traffic) able to circulate all the way south from Third Avenue down to First Avenue," she said.

Traffic heading north would be able to circulate from First Avenue to about the midblock point to allow access to a parking lot and the drop-off area for students, Koelker said.

"So (Fairview) will be partially one way and partially two-way as proposed," she said.

A multiuse path is proposed for the west side of Fairview, Koelker said.

"That will allow students, (most of whom) arrive from the east to cross over Fairview at the First Avenue intersection so they are in a safe location relative to the front door" of the new school building, she said.

The sidewalk on the east side of Fairview would be connected from where it now ends midblock all the way up to First Avenue, she said.

A new traffic signal is planned for Fairview and First avenues, she said, adding that the signal is warranted because of the school drop-off area and the vehicular and, especially, pedestrian, traffic it will generate.

"A huge win" for the city is the schools' agreement to work with Grandview to create additional park land at the corner of First Avenue and the extension of Fairview, where a parking lot is, she said.

The development of the joint proposal "has been a really great collaborative process between the city and the schools," said Rick Espe, a landscape architect with Columbus-based planning and design firm MKSK, working as a consultant on the project for the school district.

"The resulting plan has become quite attractive," Espe said.

The new middle school building is nearly completed, and the high school renovation project will begin later this summer. While the renovation is occurring, high school students and staff will occupy the new building.

Demolition of the Edison/Larson building will occur once the high school renovation is done and students in grades 4-8 can move into their new school.

The site-plan work for the 4-12 campus would occur in 2023, Espe said.

The new and reconfigured parking lots and areas would provide a slight increase in parking spaces, he said. The site currently has 160 parking spaces, and the total will increase to about 164 or 165 once the site is fully developed.

Two planned components for the site are a new playground and outdoor learning space, Espe said.

"They will be something special for the kids," he said.

The playground will be just west of the front door of the new 4-8 building and will include all new equipment, Espe said.

"It's going to be designed in a way to be innovative and fun for the students," he said.

The outdoor learning space is planned for the northeast corner of the high school site, Espe said.

The learning space will be able to serve as a gathering place for students and as a location for outdoor classes, he said.

