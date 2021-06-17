Eagle Scout: Perry Mohr installing smoke alarms in Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff homes

Perry Mohr was looking to do something different for his Eagle Scout project.

"It seems like most Eagle Scout projects involve Scouts building or constructing something for the community," he said. "I didn't want to fall into that pattern."

The concept he came up with was sparked by a project completed by a Scout in the Upper Arlington troop.

"My Uncle Mike (Hughes) served as a volunteer with the troop and told me about a project he did that involved putting in smoke alarms in local homes," Mohr said. "I liked the idea."

Mohr, who is a member of Troop 73, is leading a project to install smoke alarms in Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff homes free of charge.

"Doing some research, I learned that more than 5 million households nationwide don't have smoke alarms," he said.

That's alarming, he said.

Even people who have smoke alarms in their house aren't necessarily protected, he said.

"I'm still learning about the issue, but I read a stat that it's estimated one out of three smoke alarms in homes don't work properly," Mohr said.

The problem is that people often forget to replace the battery or keep the device installed without realizing it's past its effective lifespan, he said.

"They're only designed to last about 10 years," he said.

The alarms that Mohr and the Scouts from his troop will install in Grandview and Marble Cliff homes will cost homeowners nothing. The devices are being provided by the Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross at no charge, he said.

"We'll be installing alarms in up to 75 homes in the community," Mohr said.

Residents may sign up for the service by going to his project website, perry8m.wixsite.com/ghsmoke.

"We'll install up to five alarms in each home," Mohr said. "The number of alarms will depend on the size of your house."

Helping get smoke alarms into people's homes is one aspect of the American Red Cross's Home Fire Campaign, said Marita Salkowski, regional communications director with the American Red Cross' Central & Southern Region office.

The American Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014 as an effort to help reduce home fire deaths and injuries, she said.

"The Home Fire Campaign is a year-round effort where Red Cross volunteers, along with fire departments and other partners, canvass high-risk neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and helping families create escape plans," Salkowski said.

It's another component of the Red Cross mission of preventing and relieving suffering, she said.

Nationally, 875 cases of lives being saved through the Home Fire Campaign have been documented, Salkowski said, meaning someone was able to escape a home fire after being alerted by a smoke alarm installed by the Red Cross or one of its partner agencies.

The American Red Cross of Greater Columbus Ohio has installed 23,143 alarms since the program started in 2014, she said.

The goal is to install about 2,800 alarms each year, but only 355 alarms have been installed during this fiscal year due to the pandemic, Salkowski said.

The local Red Cross chapter has an alarm-installation partnership with 19 local fire departments, she said.

"The Red Cross is fortunate to have so many partners within the community involved in our Home Fire Campaign," she said. "It's commendable that Perry has chosen to work with the Red Cross to personally install free smoke alarms in Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff. It's through these community, corporate and individual partnerships that the Red Cross is able to help make homes safer."

Mohr said his troop will install the smoke alarms July 10 and 11, so residents will need to sign up by July 5. They will be able to pick a time and date on the registration form and will receive an email reminder on the day of installation that two Scouts and one adult will arrive at their house.

As a COVID-19 precaution, the group of Scouts will be required to use hand sanitizer and put on a new pair of gloves and shoe covers before entering a house, he said.

"It feels good to be doing a project that's going to help make people in the community safer," Mohr said.

The Grandview Heights High School rising senior will wrap up his Scouting experience with the Eagle Scout project.

"It's been such a meaningful thing for me, being a Boy Scout. It's had such a positive impact on me," he said. "The 12 points in the Boy Scout Law – to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent – are good rules to follow in life."

The wilderness first-aid training he has learned through the Scouts came in handy recently in Grandview, Mohr said.

"I work at Marshall's, and I noticed a guy walking down the sidewalk, staggering like he was drunk," he said. "He wasn't drunk. It was a hot day, and he was suffering from heat exhaustion. I was able to recognize what was happening, and we were able to call and get him help.

"I was so glad I had that first-aid training," Mohr said.

