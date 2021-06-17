Grandview Heights Schools Notebook: Graduation caps year like no other

Andy Culp

Grandview Heights Schools

Congratulations to the 106th graduating class of the great institution that is Grandview Heights Schools. The class of 2021 has joined a tradition of excellence that began with our first Grandview Heights High School graduating class in 1915.

The class of 2021 experienced a senior year like no other. The 2020-21 school year began in remote learning and moved to hybrid learning. Then in March, students and staff returned to in-person learning just in time to celebrate and enjoy traditional senior events.

We are grateful for every moment we were able to spend creating memories through traditional experiences for our students. We fully understand the privilege of celebrating the class of 2021 at our May commencement. In being fully present, and by not taking a single activity or celebration for granted, the end of the 2020-21 school year held special meaning.

Grandview Heights Schools is home to a most generous community. Members of the class of 2021 received $130,042 in local, community-based college scholarships. At the eighth annual academic-signing ceremony, 41 seniors were offered a combined $8,711,328 in college-based scholarships. Seven of our student-athlete graduates will compete in their chosen sport at the college level. Again, I am so impressed by and excited for our Bobcat graduates as they begin their next stage in life.

Preparation for the 2021-22 school is underway. Grandview Heights Schools is hosting a robust summer program, more intensive than typical camps and summer offerings, with both remote and in-person options for our students. In early August, our staff will come together for LAUNCH, our in-house, professional-development experience.

The new Larson Middle School (serving grades 4-8) is in its final stages of construction, and we look forward to sharing this new facility with our community. We are planning an August open house prior to welcoming our high school students and staff who will occupy the building next school year as work begins on renovating the high school this summer. Thanks again to our generous and supportive community for making this possible.

As the 2020-21 school year closes, Grandview Heights Schools continues to keep student progress – both academic and social-emotional – at the forefront of our future plans. Thanks to the support of the Grandview and Marble Cliff communities, we are fortunate to have an incredibly strong foundation. Have a safe and enjoyable summer.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.