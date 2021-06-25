City Notes: Grandview Heights’ list of summer activities is long

Greta Kearns

City of Grandview Heights

The days technically are getting shorter, but the list of fun summer activities in Grandview Heights is getting longer, and I could not be happier. As of June 20, summer officially arrived, and signs of it being in full swing are all around us.

Students entering grades 4-8 could attend a pool party at the municipal pool from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 16 for $10, which includes pizza. On July 23, the Parks & Recreation Department will be host to Christmas in July at the pool from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” This year, we are returning to our traditional National Night Out location, which will be Wyman Woods, from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Staff from the police and fire divisions and from Parks & Recreation will be on hand with food, fun, inflatables and giveaways. This is a free event for the entire community. The Tri the Heights youth triathlon also will return this year on Sept. 4. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Grandview Hop, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 25. Join us for live music, shopping, art, local cuisine and activities for everyone.

More information on our special events can be found at grandviewheights.gov. Want to be part of the fun? We are always looking for event volunteers, and we have simplified the process for signing up. We now have an online form to easily submit your contact information, as well as select which events you might be interested in. To sign up, go to grandviewheights.gov and select Volunteer for Events under the ‘I’m Looking For…’ tab.

This upcoming weekend is a hallmark in Columbus with patriotic celebrations planned in many of our neighboring communities. Although Red, White and BOOM! will not occur on its normally scheduled weekend, you might have plans to gather with friends and family. I am thrilled you can gather in a safe manner this year and encourage eating one Popsicle too many. However, I would be remiss to not acknowledge the need for safety and good judgment over the Independence Day weekend if you are planning to celebrate.

The risk of catching your landscaping, home or neighbor’s property on fire while using fireworks increases exponentially as the weather turns hot and dry. Currently, the only legal fireworks that may be discharged in Ohio are smokes, snaps, snakes and sparklers. The Grandview Heights Fire Department sees an increase in calls for service each year around Independence Day, as all fireworks, even sparklers, can cause such injuries as burns and blindness. There are many professional fireworks shows scheduled in the area that serve as alternatives to lighting your own at home.

As always, our top priority is to keep everyone safe, including you and your loved ones. I wish you a wonderful holiday and hope to see you at one of the many fun activities we have planned in the coming months.

Greta Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.