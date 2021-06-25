Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

During World War II, Japan invaded Southeast Asia and cut off supplies of tin and rubber that had been used in many industries throughout the world, including in the United States. Therefore, in January 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the War Production Board, whose role included allocating such resources as steel, aluminum and rubber.

That same year, official instructions were distributed to certain districts where tin-can collections were authorized by the board. Information was made known that tin was an important metal for industry, and sources of it were cut off for the U.S. by the war. Nearly 90% of the nation's tin had come from Malaya near Kuala Lumpur and had been used in many war industries.

Shortages that developed resulted in salvaging efforts never used before the war. The monthly quota that was set was one ton of fully "prepared" tin cans per 1,000 population. In fact, on Oct. 19, 1942, the War Production Board mandated that every town with a population greater than 25,000 had to have a tin-can collection process.

Tin cans had never been salvaged commercially to any large extent; therefore the salvage effort was promoted as a patriotic duty, and the volunteer effort was coordinated through salvage committees, defense councils and municipal authorities.

Citizens participated in scrap drives to collect materials. They recycled scrap metal (for bombs, ammunition, tanks, guns and battleships), rubber (for gas masks, life rafts, cars and bombers), paper, fats and tin.

Promotion of this recycling effort included creative posters on recycling various scrap materials that emphasized the connection between recycling and the war effort. The pictured leaflet showing the can recycling process (top left to lower right) is in the collection of memorabilia of Alleyne Higgs Jones that was donated to the Historical Society and portrays life in the 1940s in Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.