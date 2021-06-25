Grandview Heights Schools: High school open house draws alumni, evokes memories

The opportunities for Grandview Heights High School alumni to visit the school have been few and far between over the past 15 months because of COVID-19 restrictions.

That's not changing, even as the pandemic conditions improve. The school building is scheduled to close temporarily July 22 but for a more cheerful reason.

The building's interior will be undergoing a major renovation as part of Grandview Heights Schools' $55.2 million facilities project.

High school staff and students will move temporarily into the new grades-4-8 building while their school is renovated.

The work inside the high school is expected to be completed in December 2022. The high school will reopen at that time, and students in the intermediate and middle school grades will move into their new building.

Visitors were able to walk the GHHS halls during a special open house June 19.

"It (was) really one last chance for people to see the school as they've known it for the last century," Superintendent Andy Culp said. "When this building reopens after the renovation, it's going to look like a completely different school inside the building."

Visitors to the open house could take more than their memories home with them. They also could take home items from the collection of memorabilia and artifacts from the high school's past that have been on display in the auditorium, said Hayley Head, executive assistant to the superintendent who helped coordinate the open house.

"We (had) everything from yearbooks and championship banners to trophies and plaques and old uniforms on display," she said. "It's a way to take home a piece of the school's history."

The district is partnering with Columbus Architectural Salvage to sell off larger-scale items, Head said.

"They've been touring the school and cataloging the items they think they'll be able to find buyers for," she said. "They will be splitting the proceeds with the district."

The open house and the pending closure of the school are bringing a mixture of emotions, Culp said.

The high school is a landmark in Grandview and part of the community's heritage, but there's a feeling of excitement about the upgrade the high school building will receive, he said.

"There's a lot of affection for this building, and that was demonstrated from the message we got from the community when we began planning our facilities project," Culp said. "People didn't want to see any changes to the historic facade of the building."

The facade will remain the same, but the entrance to the school will be renovated to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.

"It's a little surreal to see the high school packed up and fencing all around it," school board president Jesse Truett said. "But it's also an exciting time because with the new 4-8 building and the renovation to the high school, we are going to be able to provide modern up-to-date facilities for our students that will accommodate the requirements of 21st-century learning."

Many of the visitors June 19 were alumni, some who haven't been back to the high school for decades, Culp said.

There were a lot of hugs and tears, he said.

"I saw a group of nine women who were from the class of 1969, and they all gathered for a group picture in front of the tile bobcat," Culp said. "There (were) a lot of scenes like that. A lot of memories being shared."

The open-house visitors included retired GHHS guidance counselor Jill McNaughten and Shelley Lovegrove, a member of the class of 1970.

"My three children grew up in Grandview, and they graduated in 1998, 2000 and 2002," Lovegrove said. "I wanted to stop by and get some memorabilia from their era for them."

One problem: Within 30 minutes, "a lot of stuff is already gone," she said.

Lovegrove was able to select a boys basketball district championship banner from the 1998-99 season. Her oldest son was on that team.

The open house "was like a big reunion," she said.

"You keep running into people you knew when you went to school here. It's been nice," she said.

McNaughton, who also was able to take home a banner, said the upcoming high school renovation is "sort of bittersweet."

"I do know this building needs renovating. It's showing its age," she said.

At the same time, it's difficult to overstate what the school means to the community, she said, and what it meant to her to work in the building for 37 years before her retirement.

The open house gave her one more opportunity to visit the school and to see many of her colleagues with whom she has worked and former students she has served, McNaughton said before turning to greet another familiar face from the past.

Upper Arlington resident Sara Warren brought her children to visit her old high school.

Warren, then known as Sara Wheeler, graduated in 1998.

"I just wanted to walk through the building one more time and think about all the memories I have," she said. "I wanted my kids to have a chance to see the school their Mom attended before all the changes take place."

"It's nice to see the renovations are going to take place," Warren said. "It's also a little sad, but things have to change because what students need in the classroom is changing."

She got the biggest charge in seeing the auditorium again, she said.

"It's pretty significant because we graduated in this room and did homecoming events in the auditorium," she said.

Although it seems like a long time since she walked the halls as a student, Warren said, it amazed her how fresh the memories flowed as she toured the building.

"It still feels like home," she said.

