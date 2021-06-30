Agave & Rye and its 'epic' tacos to replace Spagio on Grandview Avenue

Yavonne Sarber will return to central Ohio with a concept that is gaining momentum across the South and Midwest.

The former central Ohio restaurateur – who had owned such local venues as DeNovo on the Park, Olivers Burgers, Steaks and Bourbon and Vonn Jazz Lounge – is coming back with Agave & Rye, a tequila and bourbon hall that serves “epic” tacos and an assortment of other dishes.

“We are not a Mexican restaurant by any stretch of the imagination,” said Sarber, founder and CEO of the restaurant group, which she owns with her husband, Wade.

Agave & Rye is set to take over the iconic Spagio location, 1295 Grandview Ave. in Grandview Heights. It will be the 10th location overall.

Spagio closed last August after nearly 40 years in the historic Bank Block building in Grandview Heights.

The owners of local Napa Kitchen + Bars, Katzinger’s Delicatessens and Wine Bistros purchased the restaurant in 2019 with the goal of refreshing the concept but keeping the name.

The COVID-19 coronavirus was blamed for its closing.

Agave & Rye, boasting a fresh, scratch approach to its menu, is expected to open by the beginning of September.

“It’s going to be a complete gut job,” Sarber said. “It’s such a special place to us, but I don’t think it’s been renovated the entire time.”

She said she is installing retractable windows that will open along Grandview Avenue.

The lease includes the adjacent Spagio Wine Lounge, which will be turned into a vintage arcade.

After her Columbus properties closed, Sarber headed to Convington, Kentucky, where she regrouped and hired a restaurant consultant. She ultimately settled on the Agave & Rye concept, which opened in February 2018.

The signature epic tacos, with plenty of vegan choices, are far from common. For example, the Crown Jewel has garlic-and-butter lobster, shiitake mushrooms, truffle oil and shavings and green onion. Meanwhile, the Big Thumper has peppercorn kangaroo, housemade tater tots, corn salad, brie fondue and pickled red onion.

The menu is rounded out with dishes such as grilled street tacos, a smash burger, enchiladas, a lo mein bowl and appetizers, such as cauliflower bites.

The place offers more than 90 choices of tequila – silver, reposado and anejo – bourbon and rye.

The 7,600-square-foot space, including the cellar, will seat 260, including the patio, Sarber said.

“it’s not easily replicated,” she said. “We’ve got the magic down.”

Brian Cheek, executive director of Destination Grandview, said he is pleased to see a replacement for the vacant, high-profile storefront.

“I look forward to working with them and connecting with them and welcoming them to the community,” Cheek said.

David Polakowski, CEO of Tri-Village Chamber Partnership, said he plans to attend the Aug. 28 Grandview Hop to measure who is likely to frequent the strip in the post-COVID-19 era.

“I think it’s exciting that a new business is coming,” Polakowski said. “What the avenue needs? I’m not really sure at this time. I know a business will succeed as long as they have a good business plan and they market themselves appropriately.”

