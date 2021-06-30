Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

Prior to a prominence of such professional dance studios as the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Grandview Heights had its own exceptional dance instructor named Blanche Field (inset upper left, circa 1922). Field was born in Grandview Heights in 1901 and lived with her parents, Dennis and Emma Field, and four siblings on Lincoln Road.

Early issues of the Highlander, the Grandview Heights High School yearbook, reveal a young woman who was extremely active academically and socially. She traveled to Chicago in 1916 as a high school sophomore for “dramatic training.” When she graduated from high school in 1919, she already was well established as a dancer and local dramatic artist. She was conducting dance classes for Grandview youths before graduating from high school and was in charge of choreographing and staging “aesthetic dancing” during the 1919 and 1920 Field Day celebrations.

Field was an instructor at a girls camp in the Adirondacks before enrolling at the prestigious Louis H. Chalif Normal School of Dancing in New York City, which was one of the earliest schools in the United States to instruct teachers in dance. A class photo (inset lower right) shows Field and several of her classmates (circa 1920). She then went to Chicago to study classical dance, toe, oriental and character dancing. Her daughter recalled that her mother also had been a “stock actress” in Madison, Wisconsin, for a number of years.

Returning to Grandview in 1921, Field established her studio in rented space at Foettinger Furriers on First Avenue and offered kindergarten classes and a wide variety of dance instruction. She conducted kindergarten from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and then offered dance classes for students and adults until 8 p.m.

By 1936, she had returned to Grandview, built a home with a studio at 1714 First Ave. (see photo), married her third husband, Louis Holmes, had a child and resumed teaching dance to the youths of Grandview. Recitals were held yearly at Edison Elementary School.

She quit teaching dance by 1955, retired to Florida with her husband, Dick Holmes, and died in Arizona, where her daughter lived, in 1990.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.