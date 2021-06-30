Grandview Heights Public Library: Program helps youths develop ‘green thumbs’

A new program offered this summer by the Grandview Heights Public Library is designed to cultivate youngsters' interest in gardening.

It also gives them a chance to get outdoors after spending more than a year living under COVID-19 restrictions, said Grace Freeman, an adult librarian who is leading the garden club program with teen librarian Jen Lawson.

"After the past year, we were trying to think about how to do a program in person again while still being able to have students maintain social distance," Freeman said.

The space inside the library building would make that difficult, she said.

"Then we thought, how about doing something outside in the fresh air?" Freeman said.

A garden club was an idea that appealed to her and Lawson, she said.

"We're both gardening enthusiasts," Freeman said.

The garden club is open to students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The program runs from June 3 to Aug. 5, with sessions each Thursday morning, usually at the school garden at Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School. On two dates, the club will meet at the Wallace Community Gardens.

"We try to focus each week's program around a central theme," Freeman said. "We've talked about the basics of gardening, how seeds grow and how people can choose to work their garden in a variety of ways. Each person has a way that works best for them and their garden."

The number of participants in the garden club can vary from week to week, depending on vacation schedules and other summer activities, she said. Eight or nine youngsters have participated in at least one session after the first four weeks, Freeman said. Youngsters must be accompanied by a teen or adult caregiver.

The goal is not to have the students become gardening experts, she said.

"We just want them to have a basic understanding of gardening, where food comes from and maybe pique their interest in continuing to garden and join the gardening group at (Edison Larson)," Freeman said.

On June 24, students visited the community gardens where they toured the plot belonging to a summer gardening program offered for youngsters ages 8 to 14 by the Grandview Parks and Recreation Department. That program, which is not connected to the library's program, is led by retired Grandview school librarian Debbie Farynowski and Galloway resident Karen Middendorf; both are participants in the Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program.

The students also participated in a scavenger hunt to collect items in a list suggested by Farynowski and Middendorft around the community gardens site, as long as they didn't intrude into anyone's garden plot.

Future topics for the library garden club will include composting and how some bugs can be beneficial for gardens and others harmful, Freeman said.

Throughout the summer, students in the garden club are growing beans in the Edison Larson garden.

"Every week, they're getting more and more excited as their bean plants progress," Freeman said. "Some of them have asked if they could take some bean seeds and grow some plants at home."

Maria Purkey, 6, attends the garden club with her brother, Roger, who is 9.

She became interested in learning more about gardening and how things grow when she and her family saw a Christmas tree on display during a holiday trek, Maria said.

"I wanted to see how there are different ways to grow things," Roger said. "There's not just one way to grow something in your garden."

Maria said she would like to get more involved in gardening.

"I'd like to grow strawberries and grapes because they're my favorite fruits to eat," she said.

Lexie Brown, 9, said she was having fun learning about gardening.

"I wanted to see what different plants need to grow," she said.

Lexie was proud to open the egg carton the students were given to use to place the scavenger hunt items they found. She had found just about all of the 10 items on the list.

One of the challenges was to find a feather.

Lexie found a beauty.

"Look at this," she said, taking a large feather out of her egg carton.

"I think it's a hawk feather," Lexie said. "I didn't expect to find one like this."

