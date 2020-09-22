Grove City Christian: Eagles seeking fourth consecutive victory

FRANK DiRENNA

Grove City Christian will look for its fourth consecutive win when it plays host to Corning Miller on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Eagles, who are 3-1 both overall and in the MSL-Cardinal Division, are off to their best start since 2009. That year they opened 4-0 and went on to reach a Division VI state semifinal, losing 52-7 to Norwalk St. Paul to finish 12-2.

“There’s a smile on my face with the way things are going,” coach Hank Patterson said. “It looks like people are learning, that’s one of the big things. Some of those who played last year and started and were sophomores and juniors, they’re a little bit better now.”

Grove City Christian and Miller last met in 2009, with the Eagles winning 69-7. The Falcons, who are 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the MSL-Cardinal, are in their first season in the league.

Grove City Christian improved to 3-1 with a 40-0 win over visiting Zanesville Rosecrans on Sept. 18, as Christian Lautenschleger rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Miller defeated Rosecrans 40-6 on Aug. 29 and lost to Worthington Christian 31-0 on Sept. 4, while Grove City Christian lost to Worthington Christian 42-8 on Aug. 28.

The Falcons are led offensively by senior Blayton Cox (QB/DB) and freshman Timmy Mitchell (RB/DB). Cox was special mention all-state last season in Division VII.

“It looks like they have a pretty good offense,” Patterson said. “I’ve seen them on film. They look like a good opponent. At least matched up to us they are. They (use) one tailback, one tight end. The quarterback is flamboyant. He can really get going. He has a lot of energy. It looks like Fairfield Christian as far as their offense.”

WEEK 5

CORNING MILLER at GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2009, Grove City Christian 69-7

•Miller (2-2 overall, 1-2 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Defeated Zanesville Rosecrans 40-6; lost to Worthington Christian 31-0; def. Stewart Federal Hocking 39-0; lost to Berne Union 41-18

•Grove City Christian (3-1 overall, 3-1 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Lost to Worthington Christian 42-8; def. Fisher Catholic 14-7; def. Fairfield Christian 19-18; def. Rosecrans 40-0

•Top Falcons: Clay Brown (TE/DL), Blayton Cox (QB/DB), Kylan McClain (WR/LB), Tre McCoy (RB/LB), Tommy Mitchell (RB/DB), Calib Russell (RB/LB), Nathan Thompson (OL/DL) and Hunter Wellspring (WB/DB)

•Top Eagles: Josiah Bever (WR/DB), ​Jalen Clemons (OL/LB), Jayden Hanks (QB/DB), Andrew Heins (TE/DE), Christian Lautenschleger (RB/LB/P), Colin May (TE/DL), Jimmy Suhayda (RB/LB), Braydan Taylor (WR/LB), and Jaylin Walker (WR/DB)