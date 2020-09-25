Club institutes changes so Harvest Market can carry on

The Grove City Community Club’s Harvest Market will be held this year, but the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to a slight change of location and how the group handles its annual sale of homemade noodles.

“With the COVID-19 situation, it’s just too challenging for us to make the soup with our noodles,” said Debbie Lewis, a member of the club’s Harvest Market committee. “So we’ll be selling dry noodles that people will be able to take home with them.”

The 17th annual Harvest Market got underway Sept. 26 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, as well as Oct. 10 and 17, in the parking lot between the Broadway Station Apartments and the Grove City Library off Broadway in the Town Center.

In past years, the event was held on Park Street at Broadway.

“There’s not enough space on Park Street to allow for the 6-foot distancing needed because of COVID-19,” Lewis said. “The parking lot gives us the room we need for our vendors.”

The vendors will sell a variety of items, including produce, baked goods and handmade crafts, she said.

“We’ll have some vendors who have been with us for years along with some new ones participating in the market for the first time,” Lewis said.

Each weekend the market will feature a raffle of either a 50-inch television or computer, she said. Raffle tickets cost $5 each.

The raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. each Saturday.

On Oct. 3, each child who visits will receive a free pumpkin, Lewis said.

Along with the noodles, the club is selling copies of the cookbook it published for its 100th anniversary in 2017.

The cookbook includes favorite recipes from current and past club members, Lewis said.

“It’s a mix of recipes for appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts,” she said.

The cookbook costs $10 with a mesh bag included, Lewis said.

The community club was established in 1917 by women who engaged in projects to support Grove City area residents heading overseas to fight in World War I, she said.

In addition, the women cooked meals for farmers coming into town to vote on Election Day and provided assistance to community members when needed, whether it meant mending clothes, providing meals or babysitting service, club member Sharon Downs said.

“They were doing all this out of their houses – there wasn’t any kind of clubhouse or meeting place at that time,” she said.

The club’s mission now is to support local organizations and charities, Lewis said.

“We usually give out $5,000 in scholarships each year and we’ve supported local projects like the Dream Field, the White Christmas food drive, the Grove City Food Pantry and Relay For Life, and we’ve made donations to the Honor Flight program,” she said. “We look for where there is a need in the community.”

More information is available at grovecitycommunityclub.org.