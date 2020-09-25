Grove City police beat: Sept. 25

ThisWeek group

A Grove City woman reported her car was stolen Sept. 18 after she left the keys in it at 7:23 p.m. while she went into a business on the 2700 block of London Groveport Road to pick up an order she was to deliver.

She went outside one minute later and discovered her car valued at $10,000 was gone.

A surveillance video showed a young male walking toward the vehicle, according to reports. The camera angle did not show the driver’s side of the vehicle, so the video did not show whether he had entered it.

While the officer was typing his report, a witness approached him and said he had seen a male enter the car and drive away. The description of the person he had given matched the male seen in the video, reports stated.

A representative of the Buckeye Ranch contacted police to report a teen male had left the facility at 7:02 p.m.

When the representative was shown the surveillance video, he identified the person as being the teen who had left.

A charge of theft was filed in Franklin County Juvenile Court against the teen, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• Grove City police recovered a vehicle Sept. 15 that had been stolen out of Vinton County.

An officer was driving on patrol at 2:13 p.m. on northbound Gantz Road when the license-plate reader on her cruiser gave an alert on a southbound vehicle.

The officer stopped the vehicle on the ramp to northbound Interstate 71 at Stringtown Road. The driver told her she had purchased the vehicle for $800 from a man at a Columbus flea market. When asked to give proof of ownership, she gave the officer an unofficial written receipt.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office asked that the driver be detained for questioning. She was questioned at the Grove City Division of Police headquarters, then released pending further investigation.

• A Grove City man told police Sept. 18 his bicycle valued at $500 was stolen from the behind a building on the 3600 block of Broadway where he had left it overnight.

The man said he was out riding his bicycle and was running late for an event so he had his wife come to pick him up.

He said the manager of the business in the building gave him permission to leave his bicycle there. The event ran late, so the man decided to wait until the next day to pick up his bicycle.

He told police that when he returned to pick up his bicycle, it was gone. The employees at the business said they did not know what had happened to the bicycle, reports stated.

• A Grove City woman reported her camper was broken into while it was in a unit at a storage business on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive.

The theft occurred between Aug. 9 and Sept. 18. Stolen items included an entertainment screen/radio, a flat-screen television, a pair of sunglasses and a bag containing cosmetics. Total loss was $1,390, according to reports.

• Two residents of the 1300 block of Great Hunter Drive reported car windows were broken Sept. 20 while the vehicles were parked outside their house. Damage was listed at $750, according to reports.

• The human-resources officer at a business on the 3400 block of Southwest Boulevard reported Sept. 21 someone stole a scanner and welder.

She told police a man had quit his job and taken a company vehicle home with him. When someone from the business went to the man’s house to retrieve the vehicle, the scanner and welder were missing. The man has denied taking the items, which were valued at $5,000 total, reports stated. The case is under investigation.