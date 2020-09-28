Notebook: Grove City girls soccer team looks to finish strong

Grove City girls soccer coach Josh Keller believed his team had yet to put together a complete game entering the second half of the season.

The Greyhounds were 4-3-3 overall before playing Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 29. They are 1-1 in the OCC-Ohio Division and face a key league test Thursday, Oct. 1, at Pickerington North.

Last season, the Greyhounds won the OCC-Ohio at 4-0-1, ahead of second-place North (3-1-1).

“We are playing well, but still haven’t put together a complete 80-minute game,” Keller said. “The girls’ effort is there and I know they have been frustrated by the three ties, but they have a good work ethic and continue to get better as the season moves forward. We are hoping to get on a bit of a winning streak and carry some momentum into the (Division I) district tournament.”

Grove City defeated Westerville Central 5-1 on Sept. 22 and tied Marysville at 1 on Sept. 24.

Ava Schiff scored two goals and Kayla Jones, Alissa Schiff and Alexis Steinhauser each had one against Central.

Jones scored and goalie Madison Evans had six saves against Marysville.

•The Grove City boys soccer team turned in a solid effort in an 8-2 win over Central Crossing on Sept. 24.

David Haack, Nick Isaac and Alec Ray each scored two goals, and Joey Lepard and Al Repeta each added one.

Grove City lost to Westerville Central 4-1 on Sept. 22. Brayden Harvey scored and goalie Anthony Carey had eight saves.

The Greyhounds were 3-5-2 overall before playing Bexley on Sept. 29. They are 0-1-1 in the OCC-Ohio.

–Frank DiRenna

•Belle Lukemire and Maggie Lukemire led the Central Crossing girls volleyball team in hitting through 12 matches.

Belle Lukemire had a team-high 66 kills as well as 17 aces. Maggie Lukemire was close behind with 65 kills and 12 aces, and Olivia Everett had 59 kills and a team-high 12 blocks.

Rosalyn Beckwith led with 139 assists and had 13 aces, and Amy Thompson had 94 assists.

The Comets were 3-10 overall and 0-4 in the OCC-Buckeye before playing Groveport on Sept. 24.

–Scott Hennen

•Anay Sierra led the Central Crossing cross country teams by posting a personal-best performance during the Section 2 Varsity girls race in the Central Ohio Invitational on Sept. 19 at Three Creeks Metro Park.

The freshman finished 27th overall in 21 minutes, 9.2 seconds, and the Comets placed eighth (210 points) behind champion Hilliard Davidson (17). Hannah Scoggin (51st, 22:26.5), Audrey Gaines (67th, 24:04.3), Cheyenne Taylor (90th, 28:53.4) and Ellie Williams (92nd, 29:17.0) also scored.

Central Crossing did not have the requisite five runners needed for a team score in the Section 2 Varsity boys race. Jon Carroll (90th, 19:10.0) led the Comets.

–Scott Hennen

•The Grove City Christian boys golf team competed in the MSL-Cardinal postseason tournament Sept. 23 at Denison Golf Club and finished second (425) behind Millersport (401).

Quinn Garringer led with a 103, followed by James Cuckler (104) and Kaden Garringer (108).

The Eagles competed in a Division III sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek. The top six teams and top six individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district Oct. 8 at Denison Golf Club.

–Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian boys soccer team improved to 5-1-1 with a 7-0 win over Madison Plains on Sept. 22.

Andrew Gallant and Adam Orrell each scored two goals, and goalie Luke McCoy had five saves.

“The team is improving with each game,” coach Dan Milam said. “I’m very happy with the development of this young team. The last half of the season is heavy with league games that will be a challenge.”

–Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports