Grove City Christian: Eagles look to enter playoffs on five-game winning streak

Since losing 42-8 to Worthington Christian to open the season Aug. 28, Grove City Christian has steadily improved, winning four consecutive games.

The Eagles will look to continue that momentum when they visit Troy Christian on Friday, Oct. 2, in preparation of the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs, which begin Oct. 9.

Troy Christian improved to 2-3 with a 28-7 victory over Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Sept. 25.

“I knew there was an opportunity for us,” Grove City Christian coach Hank Patterson said of his team’s winning streak. “I told them if we do the things right, practice hard, these things could happen. Their effort and the way they look at and prepare for the game has changed and it’s gotten better.”

Christian Lautenschleger scored both touchdowns in a 13-6 win over visiting Corning Miller on Sept. 25 as the Eagles improved to 4-1 in the MSL-Cardinal Division.

Lautenschleger scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and added a 30-yard interception return for a score.

He rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries, raising his season totals to 861 yards on 118 carries with five touchdowns.

Quarterback Ethan Twiss passed for a score and added a touchdown run, and Landon Rich also ran for a score to help lead Troy Christian past Dayton Christian.

Gavin Blore had two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“They’ll be a good opponent for us,” Patterson said. “We’ll see how we match up. I’m sure it will be a tough game.”

Steve Nolan is in his second stint as coach at Troy Christian after guiding the Eagles to a 17-12 record from 2013 through 2015.

Troy Christian, which has played an independent schedule since 2013, will join the Three Rivers Conference in 2021.

Week 6

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN at TROY CHRISTIAN

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2013, Grove City Christian 37-14

•Grove City Christian (4-1 overall, 4-1 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Lost to Worthington Christian 42-8; defeated Fisher Catholic 14-7; def. Fairfield Christian 19-18; def. Zanesville Rosecrans 40-0; def. Corning Miller 13-6

•Troy Christian (2-3) to date: Def. Miamisburg Dayton Christian 42-6; lost to McComb 28-14; lost to Haviland Wayne Trace 41-7; lost to Lucas 42-0; def. Dayton Christian 28-7

•Top Grove City Christian Eagles: Josiah Bever (WR/DB), Jalen Clemons (OL/LB), Jayden Hanks (QB/DB), Andrew Heins (TE/DE), Christian Lautenschleger (RB/LB/P), Colin May (TE/DL), Jimmy Suhayda (RB/LB), Braydan Taylor (WR/LB) and Jaylin Walker (WR/DB)

•Top Troy Christian Eagles: Gavin Blore (WR), Landon Rich (RB) and Ethan Twiss (QB)