Westland at Grove City: Cougars, Dawgs to meet for first time since 1998

A pair of South-Western City Schools programs will meet for the first time since 1998 when Grove City plays host to Westland on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Dawgs won that last meeting 33-13 and lead the all-time series 17-5.

“In the current state where we are, every chance we get to play, no matter who we play, we look forward to it,” Grove City coach Matt Shaul said. “When you play teams that are geographically closer, it does raise the level of excitement.”

Grove City is 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the OCC-Ohio Division as it prepares for the Division I, Region 3 playoffs, which begin Oct. 9.

Westland, which is 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the league, has opted not to participate in the Region 3 postseason.

Grove City is looking to end a four-game losing streak, with its latest setback a 47-0 decision at Gahanna on Sept. 25. Gahanna held a 493-59 advantage in total yards and outscored the Dawgs 28-0 in the second half.

Trevor Mills rushed for 29 yards and Christian Isaacs had 20 yards receiving to lead Grove City.

“Every week is a challenge,” Shaul said. “You want to make sure that you prepare your team appropriately for the challenge. We have a lot of work to do to continue to prepare our team for every week and the challenge that we’ll face.”

Westland lost to visiting Westerville Central 56-7 on Sept. 25.

Tim Smith rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries to lead the Cougars, who finished with 89 total yards and gave up 492 to the Warhawks.

“They’re extremely athletic and that could always be a factor in all three phases of the game,” Shaul said. “When you have great athletes that touch the ball on offense or special teams as returners and especially defensively, you have kids that can run around and be gamebreakers when they touch the ball, and that certainly is scary.”

Week 6

WESTLAND at GROVE CITY

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 1998, Grove City 33-13

•Westland (0-5 overall, 0-4 in OCC-Ohio) to date: Lost to Groveport 38-0; lost to Gahanna 49-7; lost to Pickerington North 59-6; lost to New Albany 49-0; lost to Westerville Central 56-7

•Grove City (1-4 overall, 0-4 in OCC-Ohio) to date: Defeated Central Crossing 7-6; lost to New Albany 23-7; lost to Central 34-0; lost to North 47-24; lost to Gahanna 47-0

•Top Cougars: Colton Bogle (OL), Jovaan Cooper (QB), Zane Gibbs-Aguon (WR), Payton Hayes (OL/DL), Hayden Hughes (OL/DL), Jakob Hurley (LB), Jack Little (WR), Tim Smith (RB/DB) and Seth Westmoreland (DB)

•Top Dawgs: Austin Allmon (TE/DL), Cole Becker (RB/LB), Tyler Biddle (LB), Carter Binford (WR/DB), Dennis Chadeya (DL), Lukas Hamilton (WR/DB), Christian Isaacs (RB/DB), Tyler Lantzy (K/P), Trevor Mills (RB) and Hayden Yerian (RB/LB)