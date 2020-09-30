Grove City police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

Grove City police said a resident on the 3100 block of Cedar Grove Place South reported someone poured nail polish into his pickup truck’s gas tank, damaging the motor.

Nail polish was also poured onto the hood of the vehicle.

The damage was estimated at $1,000, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• A police officer was sitting in his cruiser at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 23 at Columbus Street and Broadway when his license-plate reader indicated a car traveling southbound on Broadway had been reported stolen to Columbus police on Sept. 12.

The officer pursued the vehicle and caught up to it as it turned north on Richard Avenue. The officer turned on the cruiser’s lights and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car accelerated and continued on Richard traveling at an estimated 70 miles per hour. The officer turned off his overhead lights and notified other officers about the vehicle.

The car was last seen traveling on northbound Broadway. The officer was not able to identify whether the driver was male or female.

• A resident of the 4400 block of Hoover Road reported her car, valued at $10,000, was stolen Sept. 23 from her driveway.