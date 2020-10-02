Southwest Public Libraries reopening for limited service

Alan Froman (afroman@thisweeknews.com)

Southwest Public Libraries will reopen the Grove City Library and Westland Area Library for limited access beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway, and Westland Area Library, 4740 W. Broad St., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.

While in the libraries, patrons will be able to pick up held items, browse and borrow from a limited and curated collection of materials, use a computer by scheduled appointment and print, copy, scan or fax.

Open browsing of aisles will not be available. Staff members will assist patrons with finding and retrieving titles from the shelves.

Limited seating will be available, and meeting and study rooms will remain closed.

The libraries will continue to offer programs and activities virtually or as grab-and-go kits until conditions are safe again.

SPL's current no-contact hold-pickup service will end Saturday, Oct. 3. Patrons no longer will need to call to schedule a time to pick up held items.

Masks and face coverings will be required to enter the libraries.

Returns will continue to be accepted only during regular service hours.

SPL has operated under a no-contact service model since May.

