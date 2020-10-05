Notebook: Future looks bright for Comets girls runners

Coach Reggie Cannon is happy with how his Central Crossing girls cross country team is shaping up for the future.

Freshman Anay Sierra has led the way for the Comets, including winning the group A open race in the Celtic Clash on Sept. 26 at Dublin Jerome in 21 minutes, 34.23 seconds. She finished well ahead of runner-up Grace Fan (22:21.39) of Jerome.

Sophomore Hannah Scoggin (fifth, 23:57.43) and freshman Audrey Gaines (12th, 25:04.08) followed Sierra at Jerome and round out the Comets' top three.

“Our top three girls are two freshmen and a sophomore,” Cannon said. “Anay is having a good season, but she is not satisfied. She already has the No. 10 finish (21:09.2) all-time for the girls program, and she will continue to get better over the next three years.

“The thing is, none of the top three girls are satisfied with what they are doing. I like that they want to continue to drop time and get better.”

Senior Ellie Williams (65th, 30:42.76) and freshman Cheyenne Taylor (30:49.92) also competed at Jerome for the Comets, who finished third (97 points) behind Jerome (25) and Whetstone (87).

The boys team has been reduced to four runners, but that will change when junior Joey Taylor returns from being quarantined because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sophomore Hunter Armstrong moved to Marysville.

Seniors Jon Carroll (sixth, 19:40.16) and Jake Archer (seventh, 19:42.23) led the Comets at Jerome. Freshman Conlan Scoggin (96th, 25:52.3) and senior Camden Kulp (103rd, 30:42.48) also participated.

“The secret to running cross country is knowing how to run when you are uncomfortable,” Cannon said. “When you come to grips with (running with discomfort), the more success you will have.”

•The Central Crossing girls tennis team begins its postseason with a Division I sectional Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hilliard Davidson.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to district Oct. 15 and 17 at Reynoldsburg.

Junior Sophia Toscano, senior Irina Meleshchuk and senior Emily Wright will play singles at sectional. Senior Alina Semchishin and sophomore Haley Young will play doubles, as will senior Lauryn Imler and junior Allison Antonoff.

The Comets were 5-11 overall before playing Franklin Heights on Oct. 1. They finished 1-4 in the OCC-Buckeye.

—Scott Hennen

•The Grove City girls volleyball team has enjoyed a solid season under first-year coach Erin Vanderzwart.

The Greyhounds were 10-4 overall and 2-3 in the OCC-Ohio Division before playing New Albany on Oct. 1 to begin the second round of league play.

“We are encouraged by our play in the first go-around in the OCC, but we are not satisfied,” Vanderzwart said. “We suffered some key injuries and we look forward to getting our players back healthy so we can finish the season strong and carry us into tournament play.”

Through 13 matches, Lauren Lucas led in kills (143) and aces (34), Rylee Jones led in assists (230), Livvy Ouse led in digs (166) and Breana Westerfield led in blocks (35).

—Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City cross country teams competed in the Celtic Clash on Sept. 26 at Jerome.

The boys finished 15th (449) of 15 teams behind champion Hilliard Davidson (51). Bryan Ransburgh was 79th of 146 runners in 17:30.1 to lead the Greyhounds.

The girls finished 15th (458) of 15 teams behind first-place Davidson (57). Lily Tyler was 78th (21:52.8) of 140 runners to lead Grove City.

—Frank DiRenna

•Grove City Christian girls volleyball coach Joe Bradford is hoping for a strong finish to the regular season in preparation for the Division IV district tournament.

The Eagles were 5-8 overall and 3-6 in the MSL-Cardinal before playing Millersport on Oct. 1. They lost to Zanesville Rosecrans 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 17-25, 15-4 on Sept. 29.

“We are still fighting for that consistency that is lacking to close out sets,” Bradford said. “In the past two weeks, we have lost five sets by two points, with four of those five sets going beyond 25.”

Through 12 matches, Alaina Dawson led the team in assists (230) and aces (30), Bryanna Trout led in kills (75) and blocks (40) and Berenice Espinosa led in digs (137).

—Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian boys golf team competed in a 14-team Division III sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek and finished 12th (434) behind champion Worthington Christian (330).

The top six teams and top six individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district Thursday, Oct. 8, at Denison Golf Club.

James Cuckler tied for 40th (101) of 79 golfers to lead the Eagles. Kaden Garringer tied for 43rd (104), Quinn Garringer tied for 50th (111), Brian Ott tied for 57th (118) and Kolton DeVine tied for 69th (128).

—Frank DiRenna

