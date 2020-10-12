Boys Soccer: Grove City's Nick Isaac enjoying final games before jump to Ohio State

Following in the footsteps of his brother, Will, Nick Isaac is winding down what has been an enriching experience with the Grove City boys soccer team.

Isaac, a forward, is one of 12 seniors looking to close their prep careers with a long postseason run before he joins the Ohio State program next year.

The Greyhounds were 3-6-1 overall and 1-3 in the OCC-Ohio Division before playing Westland on Oct. 13.

“This has gone by really fast,” Isaac said of his prep career. “I’m really sad it’s going to be over because I’ve enjoyed it a lot. High school has been a lot of fun, especially as you get older. Once you get to the peak of it, it’s almost over. … I got to play high school soccer with my best friends.”

Nick and Will were teammates for one full season in 2017, which was Nick’s freshman year and Will’s junior season.

Will missed most of his senior season in 2018 after suffering a left ACL injury during the spring club season. He finished with five goals in limited time late in the season. As a junior, Will led the team in scoring with 26 goals.

Will is now a sophomore forward at Otterbein, where the Cardinals had their season tentatively moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As a freshman at Otterbein, Will had three goals and three assists.

“He definitely has been one of my biggest influences,” Nick said of his brother. “We talk all the time. We go out and play just about every other day.”

Goalie Casey Thompson, a 2020 graduate of Grove City, is in his freshman year at Otterbein.

Nick, who also plays at the club level for Ohio Premier, committed in May to play at Ohio State.

“It was a tough decision, but Ohio State has definitely been one of my main schools and being so close, I think I made the right decision,” he said.

Isaac and Alec Ray each scored in a 2-1 win at Gahanna on Oct. 6 as the Greyhounds earned their first league win and snapped a four-game winless streak. Goalie Elijah Williamson had eight saves.

Through 10 games, Isaac, a two-year captain, had seven goals and five assists, and for his career he had 43 goals and 16 assists.

Last season, he was first-team all-league and third-team all-district, and as a sophomore he was second-team all-league.

“It seems like he’s been here forever, in a good way,” coach Bryan Mulvany said. “He stepped in day one and was ready to go. He’s always treated it like a job, even though he’s not getting paid to do it. The reason he’s going to be where he’s at next year (at Ohio State) is because he’s treated it like a professional.”

Isaac credits Mulvany for his development.

“Bryan has been such a big influence on me,” Isaac said. “He’s helped me grow so much as a person. He’s taught me so much about how to grow up and learn things from not just soccer, but life in general. Along the way, he’s helped me a lot with soccer as well. My mentality has grown and become a lot stronger because of him.”

Grove City closes the regular season Thursday, Oct. 15, at Worthington Christian in preparation of the Division I district tournament, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“Our standards are pretty simple,” Mulvany said. “We want to compete for an OCC (title) every year and then we want to see how close we can get to the district final match. We fell behind what we wanted to do for the league this year, so these guys are going to set their sights on trying to get to the district final.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank