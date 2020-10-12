Notebook: Central Crossing volleyball team aims to enter postseason on upswing

Central Crossing girls volleyball coach Meredith Shifley would like to see more from her players as the postseason approaches.

The Comets were 3-15 overall and 0-7 in the OCC-Buckeye Division before playing Newark on Oct. 8.

“We’d like to see the girls improve their aggressiveness in all aspects of the game,” said Shifley, whose team lost a league match to Pickerington Central 25-8, 25-15, 25-18 on Oct. 6. “We want them to truly show the grit and the heart they have to finish the season with some positives.”

The Division I district draw was Oct. 11, with the tournament beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

“They’ve gotten more comfortable playing with each other and taking on their individual roles on the team,” Shifley said. “Both Amy Thompson and Brooke Geddes have stepped up and become key players for our program.”

Senior right-side hitter Olivia Everett had team highs in kills (83) and blocks (22) through 18 matches, and senior middle hitter Casey Brooks had 54 kills and 12 blocks. Junior setter Rosalyn Beckwith led with 183 assists and 28 aces, and Thompson, a sophomore setter, had 114 assists.

Senior libero Delaney Pfeiffer had a team-leading 174 digs, and senior defensive specialist Grace Watkins had 114 digs.

•The Grove City boys and girls golf teams entered Division I district tournament play Oct. 13 looking to earn state berths.

The boys finished second (313) in a 14-team sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek behind St. Charles (297) to advance to district at Apple Valley.

Jeremiah Bane led the Greyhounds with a 74, followed by Trent Ruffing (77), Nash Linder (78) and Thatcher Wilson and Brodie Scott (both 84).

At district, the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The girls finished third (352) in an 11-team sectional Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods behind New Albany (286) and Olentangy (346) to advance to district at New Albany Links.

Lizzie Saur led Grove City with a 75, followed by Rachael Jones (85), Bella Saur (90) and Kaylyn Henson and Chloe Seeley (both 102).

At district, the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

—Frank DiRenna

•With no seniors in the program, the future looks bright for the Grove City Christian boys golf team.

The Eagles closed the season by finishing 12th (434) in a 14-team Division III sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek behind champion Worthington Christian (330).

Grove City Christian was declared MSL-Cardinal champion after being the only program to enter a complete team in all three rounds of the league tournament.

Sophomores James Cuckler and Quinn Garringer were second-team all-league, and sophomore Kaden Garringer was honorable mention all-league.

Other players eligible to return are sophomores Kolton DeVine, Brian Ott and Nate Prindle.

“This year did exactly what I was hoping it would do,” first-year coach Jayson Arrell said. “We needed to get better in pretty much every way and we did that. Our nine-hole average got down to 53.1 by the end of the year, which is a good improvement.

“It was a good year of growth and development for all of them so I’m excited to see what happens the next couple years.”

—Frank DiRenna

•The Central Crossing boys golf team ended its season in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek.

The Comets were 14th (423) behind district-qualifiers St. Charles (297), Grove City (313), Upper Arlington (315) and Olentangy Berlin (315).

Thomas Worthington’s Paari Kaviyarasu (72) and Noah Jackman (73), Watterson’s Carson Trafford (73) and Dublin Scioto’s Jack Gawronski (77) qualified as individuals.

Seniors Aiden Phipps (95) and Jimmy Schwinne (98) led Central Crossing, followed by junior Brandon Dildine (113) and senior Justin Spencer (117).

Senior Jackson Phillips was honorable mention all-OCC-Buckeye with a 92.3 average.

Freshman Alyson Dildine shot a 119 competing as an individual in the Division I girls sectional Oct. 6 at Mentel Memorial.

—Scott Hennen

•The Grove City football team earned its second win, defeating visiting Westland 48-12 on Oct. 2.

The 16th-seeded Dawgs were 2-4 before playing top-seeded Pickerington Central in a Division I, Region 3 first-round playoff game Oct. 9.

The winner plays eighth-seeded Gahanna or ninth-seeded Hilliard Darby in the second round Friday, Oct. 16, at the home of the better seed.

Against Westland, Christian Isaacs rushed for 129 yards on seven carries and Trevor Mills added 87 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. The Dawgs rushed for 311 yards.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian football team saw its four-game winning streak end with a 49-12 loss at Troy Christian on Oct. 2.

Grove City Christian, which fell to 4-2, has a first-round bye in the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs.

The 11th-seeded Eagles will visit sixth-seeded St. Henry in the second round Friday, Oct. 16.

—Frank DiRenna

CENTRAL CROSSING BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (12-0), Reynoldsburg (9-3), Lancaster (6-6), Newark (3-9), Central Crossing (0-12)

•Seniors lost: Jackson Phillips, Aiden Phipps, Jimmy Schwinne and Justin Spencer

•Key returnees: Alyson Dildine and Brandon Dildine

•Postseason: 14th (423) at sectional behind champion St. Charles (297)