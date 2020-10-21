Boys Soccer: Grove City’s Bryan Mulvany steps down as coach

Bryan Mulvany has stepped down as boys soccer coach at Grove City after seven seasons.

The 22nd-seeded Greyhounds finished 7-8-2 with a 3-1 loss at eighth-seeded St. Charles in a Division I district tournament first-round game Oct. 20.

“It was a super difficult decision, but currently I have a 5-year old, a 3-year old and a 1-year old,” Mulvany said. “Eventually they’ll come a time where I won’t be able to give the program and my family everything that they both need. We’re not quite there yet, but I wanted to get out ahead of it before it ever became something where I couldn’t give the program everything that it needed.”

Mulvany had a winning record in four of his seven seasons, finishing with an overall mark of 56-52-16 and a record of 17-17-5 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

