Boys Soccer: Grove City’s Bryan Mulvany steps down as coach

Frank DiRenna
ThisWeek group
Bryan Mulvany has stepped down as boys soccer coach at Grove City after seven seasons.

Bryan Mulvany has stepped down as boys soccer coach at Grove City after seven seasons.

The 22nd-seeded Greyhounds finished 7-8-2 with a 3-1 loss at eighth-seeded St. Charles in a Division I district tournament first-round game Oct. 20.

“It was a super difficult decision, but currently I have a 5-year old, a 3-year old and a 1-year old,” Mulvany said. “Eventually they’ll come a time where I won’t be able to give the program and my family everything that they both need. We’re not quite there yet, but I wanted to get out ahead of it before it ever became something where I couldn’t give the program everything that it needed.”

Mulvany had a winning record in four of his seven seasons, finishing with an overall mark of 56-52-16 and a record of 17-17-5 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank