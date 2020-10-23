Boys Soccer: Grove City Christian’s season ends because of COVID-19 case
Frank DiRenna
ThisWeek group
The Grove City Christian boys soccer team has withdrawn from the Division III district tournament because of a player testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Coach Dan Milam said the team has to quarantine until late next week.
The sixth-seeded Eagles were scheduled to play host to eighth-seeded Liberty Union in the second round Monday, Oct. 26.
Grove City Christian finished the season 10-3-2.
