Notebook: Grove City Christian Eagles football team gets history lesson in trip to St. Henry

As the Grove City Christian football team traveled through St. Henry before its game against the Redskins, coach Hank Patterson made sure to point out the area’s rich tradition in the sport.

St. Henry counts former Ohio State and NFL star Jim Lachey among its alumni, and Patterson – who is winding down his fourth season with the Eagles – is hoping to build that same type of tradition.

Grove City Christian dropped a 47-7 decision to sixth-seeded St. Henry in the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs Oct. 16. The 11th-seeded Eagles trailed 20-0 after one quarter.

“We knew it was going to be tough when we got them for the seeding,” Patterson said. “It was a time for the players to see a different program, a football program. It was an eye-opening experience for the players. It’s football there. … I told them it was going to be football-rich there.”

Grove City Christian was 4-3 before playing Fairbanks in a regular-season game Oct. 23.

Patterson said his team tentatively is scheduled to play Berne Union on Friday, Oct. 30, depending on the Rockets’ status in the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs. Ninth-seeded Berne Union played top-seeded Glouster Trimble in a regional quarterfinal Oct. 23.

•Bryan Mulvany has stepped down as Grove City boys soccer coach after seven seasons.

The 22nd-seeded Greyhounds finished 7-8-2 with a 3-1 loss at eighth-seeded St. Charles on Oct. 20 in the first round of the Division I district tournament.

“It was a super difficult decision, but currently I have a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old,” Mulvany said. “Eventually there will come a time when I won’t be able to give the program and my family everything that they both need. We’re not quite there yet, but I wanted to get out ahead of it before it ever became something where I couldn’t give the program everything that it needed.”

Mulvany had a winning record in four seasons, finishing with an overall mark of 56-52-16 and a record of 17-17-5 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

–Frank DiRenna

•The Central Crossing boys soccer team tied the program record for wins in a season despite a 5-2 loss at 32nd-seeded Groveport in the opening round of the Division I district tournament.

The 37th-seeded Comets finished 6-9-1 overall after going 3-14 a year ago. They were 6-10-1 in both 2002 and 2003.

Senior midfielders Alex Quintero Hernandez and Tyler Terrell scored for Central Crossing, which tied Newark for third (2-3) in the OCC-Buckeye behind Pickerington Central (5-0) and Reynoldsburg (3-1-1).

Terrell was first-team all-league, while Hernandez and junior Oscar Herrera Castro (defender/midfielder) were named to the second team and senior Bladimir Castillo Hernandez (defender/midfielder) was special mention all-league.

Other key players expected to return include junior Isaiah Prophet (midfielder) and sophomores Owen Foley (defender/midfielder) Yuriy Gorobchuk (goalie).

–Scott Hennen

•The Grove City Christian cross country teams competed in the MSL-Cardinal meet Oct. 17 at Millersport.

Dylan King finished 10th of 27 runners in 19 minutes, 3.68 seconds to lead the boys team, and he was followed by Luke McCoy (17th, 21:03.98), Andrew Chalupa (19th,, 21:33.11), Ilya Paul (21st, 23:21.55) and Elijah Tomlinson (24th, 25:22.79).

The Eagles finished third (79) of three teams behind Fisher Catholic (23) and Berne Union (34).

The girls team, which did not have enough runners for a team score, was led by Jocelyn Rojas as she placed 18th of 26 runners in 27:52.18.

Also competing were Paige Spencer (19th, 28:14.06), Ava Garringer (21st, 29:59.21) and Alyssa Garten (22nd, 30:00.8).

–Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City girls volleyball team lost 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 at home to 25th-seeded Hilliard Bradley in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 21.

The 15th-seeded Greyhounds, who had an opening-round bye, finished 12-10.

–Frank DiRenna

•Anay Sierra led the Central Crossing boys and girls cross country teams in the OCC-Buckeye Division meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central.

The freshman finished 19th in 21 minutes, 55.6 seconds as the team finished fifth (138 points) behind champion Lancaster (26).

Audrey Gaines (31st, 23:16.4), Hannah Scoggin (38th, 23:38.0), Ellie Williams (65th, 27:44.4) and Cheyenne Taylor (72nd, 28:46.8) also scored.

Joey Taylor (45th, 18:38.6) led the boys team, which finished sixth (142) behind champion Lancaster (33).

Jonathan Carroll (61st, 19:22.3), Jake Archer (66th, 19:42.9), Conlan Scoggin (106th, 24:50.2) and Camden Kulp (108th, 26:20.0) also scored.

At the Division I district meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, both teams competed in the section 2 races.

For the girls, the top six teams and top 24 individuals advanced to the regional meet Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North. The top five teams and top 20 individuals moved on for the boys.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

CENTRAL CROSSING BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 6-9-1 overall

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (5-0), Reynoldsburg (3-1-1), Central Crossing and Newark (both 2-3), Groveport (1-3-1), Lancaster (1-4)

•Seniors lost: Hamad Alshakhatreh, John Beverly, James Egler-Roberson, Bladimir Castillo Hernandez, Alex Quintero Hernandez, James Johnson, Omar Mijangos, Alex Smetanko and Tyler Terrell

•Key returnees: Oscar Herrera Castro, Owen Foley, Yuriy Gorobchuk and Isaiah Prophet

•Postseason: Lost to Groveport 5-2 in first round of Division I district tournament