Grove City police beat: Oct. 29

ThisWeek group

Grove City police officers responded at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 19 to a gas station on the 3100 block of Broadway on a report of a robbery in progress.

When they arrived, the clerk told them she had given the money from the cash register to a man who had threatened to shoot her if she didn't comply with his demand. She said the man was wearing a green jacket and white mask. Although he did not display a gun, he kept one hand inside the jacket pocket and took the money using one hand.

She said the man took off on foot heading north on Broadway.

Officers located a man on Urbancrest Industrial Drive who matched the general description of the robber. He said he was on his way home from work. A check of the surveillance video confirmed the man was not the robber, and he was released.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• A Grove City man reported a handgun, a magazine, a box of 9mm ammunition and a pair of basketball shoes were stolen from his car while it was parked on the 900 block of Carnoustie Circle. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. Oct. 23 and 3:55 a.m. Oct. 24. Total loss was $665.

• A resident on the 3400 block of Addison Place told police a handgun, clothing and six pairs of shoes were stolen Oct. 25 from his bedroom in the apartment he shares with his brother. Total loss was $2,775. The victim's brother's bedroom room also was rummaged, but the second brother was away at the time police took the report so it's unclear what, if anything, had been stolen from the room.

• Guests staying at three hotels on Jackpot Road filed reports of thefts.

The first two incidents occurred on the 3900 block of Jackpot Road.

A Detroit man told police Oct. 22 his company truck valued at $37,000 was stolen overnight. A backpack containing a tablet computer was in the truck at the time it was stolen.

Officers were able to track the vehicle using a GPS unit in the truck and found it parked on the 1400 block of Gateway Lakes North. The truck's hazard lights were on, the doors were locked and it appeared that the interior of the vehicle had been rummaged.

The victim went to the scene and confirmed the backpack and tablet computer were missing. He said other items found in the truck, including bowling equipment, ammunition and a water bottle, were not there when it was stolen.

A Lancaster man reported Oct. 21 that two pistols and a box of ammunition were stolen overnight from his vehicle. Total loss was $455.

A Columbus woman told police a bookbag containing $5,000 in cash was stolen Oct. 19 from her SUV while she was staying at a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road.

• A Columbus man told police his cellphone valued at $1,200 and wallet were stolen Oct. 18 from his car while it was parked at a building on the 3300 block of Urbancrest Industrial Drive. He said he had left his vehicle unlocked while he ran into the building to use the restroom.

The man said a debit card in his wallet already had been used to make a $187 purchase at a store in Columbus and to withdraw $500 from his account.

• A resident on the 4900 block of Primrose Court reported Oct. 19 that she was the victim of a scam.

The woman said she received an email Oct. 16 stating someone had made a $499 purchase on her Amazon account. The email asked her to call a listed phone number if she had not made the purchase.

She said she called the number and talked to a man supposedly named James, who said he was with a fraud department and that he needed access to her computer to clear up the matter.

The victim said she gave him access to her computer, and he then told her she needed to go to a store and purchase gift cards, call him back and give him the card numbers.

The woman purchased 40 gift cards, each in the amount of $500, for a total of $20,000. She told police James also gained access to two of her credit-card accounts and took a total of $10,000.

She told police James called her back Oct. 19 and said that to get everything fixed, she needed to go to her bank and wire $40,000 to a bank in Vietnam.

The victim told police she went to her bank to wire the money, but the bank denied the transaction. When she explained what had happened, her bank advised her to contact police.

The woman said she canceled her credit cards and closed her bank account.