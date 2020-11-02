Notebook: Central Crossing cross country coach looks to raise goals

The Central Crossing boys and girls cross country teams took steps in the right direction, but second-year coach Reggie Cannon would like to see more from his runners in the offseason.

The boys team had two personal records and three season-best performances in the district 2 race of the Division I district meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, and the girls turned in two PRs and one season-best effort in their district 2 race.

Cannon said that finish gives the Comets something on which to build.

“As a whole, I was pleased with the way they finished, especially with our district girls race being loaded,” Cannon said. “Going into the district meet, they were starting to make strides.”

Sophomore Joey Taylor was 48th (17 minutes, 51.5 seconds) to lead the boys team, which finished 15th (432 points) of 16 teams behind champion Dublin Jerome (53).

Seniors Jonathan Carroll (82nd, 19:05.7) and Jake Archer (89th, 19:28.4), freshman Conlan Scoggin (106th, 23:41.3) and senior Camden Kulp (107th, 24:46.2) also scored. Scoggin and Kulp had PRs.

Freshman Anay Sierra (77th, 21:44.2) paced the girls, who finished 17th (506) of 17 teams behind champion Dublin Coffman (55).

Sophomore Hannah Scoggin (94th, 22:25.6), freshmen Audrey Gaines (104th, 22:57.3) and Cheyenne Taylor (114th, 26:14.5) and senior Ellie Williams (117th, 27:25.5) were the other participants. Gaines and Taylor had PRs and Williams had a season-best effort.

“I think we have a good nucleus on the girls side, but we just have to add to it with another four or five girls,” Cannon said. “The guys are losing three seniors, so we’ll have to see what we can pull out of the hallways. We need more depth.

“Right now we shut things down for a few weeks. Some kids go to basketball, some will wrestle or swim, and others will get ready for track. They have the potential to be good runners, but the only thing holding them back is themselves. If they want it, they can do it. But they have to want it.”

•The Grove City boys and girls cross country teams closed their season by competing in Division I district meets Oct. 24 at Darby.

The boys finished ninth (317) of 16 teams in the district 2 race behind champion Jerome (53).

Junior Bryan Ransburgh finished 50th of 108 runners in 17:52.1 to lead the Greyhounds. He was followed by senior David Shapoval (56th, 18:10.7), senior Dylan Boso (62nd, 18:26.5), juniors Devin Dawson (71st, 18:35.1) and Michael Javorsky (78th, 19:00.1), sophomore Cody Hyde (87th, 19:20.3) and junior Danny Regan (92nd, 19:32.6).

The girls finished 10th (255) of 13 teams in district 1 behind champion Hilliard Davidson (19).

Senior Lily Tyler finished 34th of 94 runners in 21:13.6 to lead Grove City. Senior Laney Hoyt was 46th (22:24.8), followed by sophomore Peyton Zelenak (51st, 23:10.4), junior Gracie Moore (62nd, 23:37.6), freshman Sami Steinhauser (64th, 23:47.8), senior Ella Moscinski (65th, 23:53.6) and freshman Natalie Smith (66th, 23:56.8).

“Some of the seniors have been around for four seasons. They’re great student-athletes and they’re going to be missed next season,” coach Joe Dollins said. “With all the adversity, with all the policies and procedures with COVID that we had to experience at practice, the seniors were phenomenal with their leadership and their positive attitude.”

—Frank DiRenna

•The Central Crossing girls volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-5, 25-14 at third-seeded Watterson on Oct. 22 in the second round of the Division I district tournament.

The 37th-seeded Comets, who had a first-round bye, finished 4-18 overall and tied Groveport for fifth (1-9) in the OCC-Buckeye Division behind champion Pickerington Central (10-0).

Senior right-side hitter Olivia Everett (first-team all-league) led the Comets in kills (117) and blocks (25), and senior libero Delaney Pfeiffer (second-team all-league) had a team-leading 232 digs.

Senior middle hitter Casey Brooks had 63 kills and 16 blocks, and senior defensive specialist Grace Watkins had 149 digs.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Lukemire totaled 115 kills, 132 digs and 20 aces, and junior outside hitter Belle Lukemire had 93 kills, 138 digs and 17 aces. Junior setter Rosalyn Beckwith led the Comets with 254 assists and 31 aces and had 124 digs.

Junior middle hitter Maddie Myers had 51 kills and 17 blocks, and sophomore setter Amy Thompson added 160 assists.

—Scott Hennen

•The Grove City girls volleyball team lost 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 to 25th-seeded Hilliard Bradley in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 21 at home.

The Greyhounds, who were seeded 15th, finished 12-10.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian boys soccer team had its season end when its Division III district tournament game Oct. 26 against Liberty Union was ruled a no-contest because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Eagles finished 10-3-2 overall and won the MSL-Cardinal title at 6-0.

Sophomore goalie Luke McCoy was named league Player of the Year, and first-team all-league honors went to senior Sebastian Sosa (midfielder), junior Daniel Gonzalez (defender) and sophomore Cameron Stedtefeld (midfielder).

Juniors Kevin Hernandez (midfielder) and Aaron Nazeck (midfielder) and freshmen Danny Gallant (forward) and Caleb Ransom (defender) were second-team all-league.

Stedtefeld led the Eagles in scoring with 12 goals.

Others eligible to return are juniors Juan Mendez (midfielder), Adam Orrell (forward) and Dominic Difolco (midfielder/defender), sophomores Lucas Beal (midfielder), Danny Claffey (defender), Landon Milam (midfielder) and Majarak Ruggles (forward/midfielder) and freshmen Emma Babcock (defender), Liam Benson (defender), Addy Buttler (defender/midfielder), Reese Garner (midfielder), Samuel Gilliland (goalie) and Donavin Webster (forward/defender).

—Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian boys and girls cross country teams ended their season in Division III district meets Oct. 23 at Darby.

Junior Dylan King led the boys, finishing 34th of 63 runners in 21:07.6 in district 2. Also competing were junior Andrew Chalupa (45th. 22:24.7), freshman Paul Ilya (60th, 26:10.3) and freshman Elijah Tomlinson (61st, 26:44.9).

Freshman Ava Garringer led the girls, finishing 45th of 54 runners in 29:10.6 in district 1. She was followed by junior Paige Spencer (48th, 29:59.6), junior Jocelyn Rojas (52nd, 32:12.4) and freshman Alyssa Garten (53rd, 32:17.4).

“I truly was blessed with some tremendous kids who tried cross country for the first time and truly excelled,” coach Mindy Bankey said. “Besides Dylan and Andrew, and limited time with Luke (McCoy) due to soccer, we had six (new runners) who really enjoyed the experience and had a really good season. I’m really excited for the future. They worked hard and only want to do better.”

—Frank DiRenna

CENTRAL CROSSING CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Boys — Lancaster (33), Pickerington Central (44), Reynoldsburg (73), Newark (88), Central Crossing (152); Girls — Lancaster (26), Pickerington Central (47), Reynoldsburg (65), Newark (102), Central Crossing (138), Groveport (177)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Jake Archer, Jon Carroll and Camden Kulp; Girls — Ellie Williams

•Key returnees: Boys — Conlan Scoggin and Joey Taylor; Girls — Audrey Gaines, Hannah Scoggin, Anay Sierra and Cheyenne Taylor

•Postseason: Boys — 15th (432) at district behind champion Dublin Jerome (53); Girls — 17th (506) at district behind champion Dublin Coffman (55)

CENTRAL CROSSING GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 4-18 overall

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (10-0), Lancaster (8-2), Newark and Reynoldsburg (both 5-5), Central Crossing and Groveport (both 1-9)

•Seniors lost: Casey Brooks, Madison Copas, Olivia Everett, Delaney Pfeiffer and Grace Watkins

•Key returnees: Rosalyn Beckwith, Belle Lukemire, Maggie Lukemire, Maddie Myers and Amy Thompson

•Postseason: Lost to Watterson 25-10, 25-5, 25-14 in second round of Division I district tournament

GROVE CITY CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Ohio standings: Boys — New Albany (35), Pickerington North (61), Gahanna (63), Westerville Central (64), Grove City (152), Westland (187); Girls — North (49), Gahanna (50), New Albany (55), Central (58), Grove City (150)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Dylan Boso and David Shapoval; Girls — Laney Hoyt, Ella Moscinski, Haley Turner, Lily Tyler, Allison Walker and Riley Waugh

•Key returnees: Boys — Michael Javorsky, Bryan Ransburgh and Danny Regan; Girls — Gracie Moore, Sami Steinhauser, Natalie Smith and Peyton Zelenak

•Postseason: Boys — Ninth (317) at district behind champion Jerome (53); Girls — 10th (255) at district behind champion Hilliard Davidson (19)

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN CROSS COUNTRY

•MSL-Cardinal standings: Boys — Fisher Catholic (23), Berne Union (34), Grove City Christian (79); Girls — Did not have enough runners for a team score

•Seniors lost: Boys — None; Girls — None

•Key returnees: Boys — Andrew Chalupa, Dylan King and Luke McCoy; Girls — Ava Garringer, Alyssa Garten, Jocelyn Rojas and Paige Spencer

•Postseason: Boys — Did not score at district; Girls — Did not score at district

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 10-3-2 overall

•MSL-Cardinal standings: Grove City Christian (6-0), Fisher Catholic (3-2-1), Zanesville Rosecrans (1-3-2), Harvest Prep (0-5-1)

•Senior lost: Sebastian Sosa

•Key returnees: Danny Gallant, Daniel Gonzalez, Kevin Hernandez, McCoy, Aaron Nazeck, Caleb Ransom and Cameron Stedtefeld