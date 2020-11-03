Jackson Township levy approved; Grove City voters OK electricity aggregation

Jackson Township's voters decisively approved the fire levy.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the issue 14,111 votes to 9,668 votes, or 59.3% to 40.7%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

The five-year, 4-mill levy will generate $4.96 million annually and provide funding for general operations, including the purchase and maintenance of fire and EMS equipment and tools and personnel costs.

The revenue also will help cover the cost of about $750,000 in deferred building maintenance at the department's four fire stations and the costs of the township's participation in vehicle leasing programs.

Property owners will pay an additional $140 each year per $100,000 of home valuation.

The levy will provide about a 25% increase in revenue for the fire department.

The department's annual budget is approximately $18 million.

Grove City voters opt for electricity aggregation

Grove City voters approved Issue 10, which authorizes the city to pursue an electricity-aggregation program for residents and small businesses.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the issue 12,979 votes to 7,556 votes, or 63.2% to 36.8%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

With the measure's approval, the city will put out a request for proposals for utilities to provide the city with electricity generated from a renewable-energy facility built in Ohio.

The facility would have to have the capacity to generate enough kilowatts to meet Grove City's electricity needs for residents and small businesses.

A final agreement with a utility would have to be approved by City Council.

Residents and small businesses will have the choice of opting out of any aggregation program.

