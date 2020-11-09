Notebook: Grove City Greyhounds boys soccer team impressed coach with effort

In what was his final season, Grove City boys soccer coach Bryan Mulvany was impressed with his team’s fight throughout the season.

The 22nd-seeded Greyhounds finished 7-8-2 overall with a 3-1 loss at eighth-seeded St. Charles in the first round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 20.

Grove City went 2-3 in the OCC-Ohio Division to finish fourth behind champion New Albany (5-0).

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way this group prepared for and performed this season,” said Mulvany, who resigned after seven seasons. “They’re a special group of young men and I'm happy to have shared this experience with them. Night in and night out they made this community proud.”

Senior forward Nick Isaac, an Ohio State commit, led the team in scoring with 10 goals and seven assists. Isaac, who was one 12 seniors, was first-team all-league.

Senior midfielder Alec Ray (six goals) was first-team all-league, senior midfielder Luke Taylor was second-team all-league, junior defender Brayden Harvey was special mention all-league and freshman goalie Elijah Williamson (93 saves) was honorable mention all-league.

Others eligible to return are juniors Will Brace (forward), David Haack (defender), and Dylan McDougal (defender), sophomores Michael Boling (forward), Anthony Carey (goalie), Anton Gagliardi (midfielder), Grant Liskany (forward) and Dylan Stevens (defender) and freshman Kyle Querry (midfielder).

–Frank DiRenna

•The Central Crossing girls soccer team expects to return its top scorer in junior forward Georgia Lakso from a team that finished 4-9-1 overall and fifth (1-4) in the OCC-Buckeye behind champion Pickerington Central (5-0).

Lakso (first-team all-league) scored 15 goals with three assists for the 36th-seeded Comets, who lost 12-0 at eighth-seeded Upper Arlington on Oct. 21 in the opening round of the Division I district tournament.

“We overcame quite a bit of adversity and were able to progress positively as the season continued,” 10th-year coach Amy Williams said. “We made solid improvements within the skill level of our team and we’ll continue to grow and compete as a program.”

Defender/midfielder Mariana Lopez-Herrera (honorable mention all-league) and midfielder/forwards Emma Malkowski (1 goal, 2 assists) and Emily Smits (4 goals, 5 assists) led the senior class.

“The members of this senior class have helped the program to incredible heights during their time at Central Crossing,” Williams said. “Their hard work, effort and commitment were appreciated.”

Also expected back along with Lakso are junior defender Christa Phillips (second-team all-league), sophomore defender Anna Clifford, sophomore goalie Rachel Jaynes (special mention all-league; 147 saves), freshman midfielder/defender Addi Rudolph and freshman midfielder/forward Hayley Triplett.

–Scott Hennen

•Dan Witteman, a longtime tennis coach in the school district, was recognized Nov. 2 when the courts at Grove City were named in his honor.

Witteman resigned as girls tennis coach at Grove City after 31 seasons in May.

He coached the Westland boys team for 42 seasons before the program was disbanded in 2016 because of a lack of interest. The courts at Westland were named in his honor in 2005.

He was inducted into the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.

“Grove City and South-Western (City Schools) were blessed to have Dan in the coaching ranks for many years,” Grove City assistant principal/athletics director Kris Sander said. “Those who spoke at the ceremony mentioned Dan would help anyone he could when he had a chance. I witnessed this with both our boys and girls teams.

“His knowledge of tennis and his personable nature are both immeasurable. Dan is one-of-a-kind and naming the courts after him is an honor well-deserved.”

–Frank DiRenna

•The Grove City Christian girls volleyball team was well-represented on the postseason teams.

The 10th-seeded Eagles finished 9-13 overall with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-11 loss at eighth-seeded Danville in the second round of the Division IV district tournament Oct. 22.

“I'm pleased with the season overall,” coach Joe Bradford said. “We battled through injuries and the transitions that go along with that. Our kids battled all year, kept working to improve and had great attitudes all season. Our defense at the end of the year was really good, and offensively we had almost 100 more total kills (in one less match) than we did in 2019.”

Senior setter Alaina Dawson was first-team all-district and all-league, junior middle hitter Bryanna Trout was second-team all-district and all-league and senior outside hitter Brooke O’Dell was honorable mention all-district and all-league.

Trout led the Eagles in kills with 135 followed by sophomore outside hitter Carissa Hunt with 132.

Dawson led in assists (474) and aces (55), Trout led in blocks (70) and junior defensive specialist Berenice Espinosa led in digs (223).

Others eligible to return are juniors Tara Johnson (opposite hitter), Kristen Phillips (defensive specialist) and Alayna Riggs (middle hitter), sophomores Madi Bever (middle hitter/outside hitter) and Sienna Brunicardi (setter/outside hitter) and freshman Bekah Tinkler (middle hitter/outside hitter).

Grove City Christian went 5-9 in the MSL-Cardinal to finish sixth behind champion Berne Union (14-0).

–Frank DiRenna

CENTRAL CROSSING GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 4-9-1 overall

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (5-0), Newark (4-1), Lancaster and Reynoldsburg (both 2-2-1), Central Crossing (1-4), Groveport (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Teagan Goldsworthy, Mariana Lopez-Herrera, Emma Malkowski, Sydney McCullough and Emily Smits

•Key returnees: Anna Clifford, Rachel Jaynes, Georgia Lakso, Christa Phillips, Addi Rudolph and Hayley Triplett

•Postseason: Lost to Upper Arlington 12-0 in first round of Division I district tournament

GROVE CITY BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 7-8-2 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: New Albany (5-0), Pickerington North (4-1), Westerville Central (3-2), Grove City (2-3), Gahanna (1-4), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Jack Bogner, Jarod Fuchs, Nick Isaac, Tyler Lantzy, Joey Lepard, Tyler McGonagill, Pragnesh Patel, Jaden Poole, Alec Ray, Al Repeta, Ryan Seitz and Luke Taylor

•Key returnees: Brayden Harvey and Elijah Williamson

•Postseason: Lost to St. Charles 3-1 in first round of Division I district tournament.

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 9-13 overall

•Seniors lost: Alaina Dawson, Jamie Dozier, Tara Johnson, Brooke O’Dell and Taylor Rice

•Key returnees: Carissa Hunt, Alayna Riggs and Bryanna Trout

•Postseason: Defeated Northside Christian 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18; lost to Danville 25-19, 26-24, 25-11 in second round of Division IV district tournament.