Grove City police beat: Nov. 12

ThisWeek group

* A resident on the 3900 block of Richard Avenue told Grove City Division of Police officers someone had stolen her father's car Nov. 9 while it was parked at her residence. The woman said her husband was planning to drive the car and left the vehicle running while he took the trash out. She said her husband went into the house to say goodbye to her, and when he returned, the car was gone.

* A resident in the 4400 block of Pebble Beach Drive reported Nov. 5 that two bicycles, valued at $600, were stolen from his garage. The man said he believes the bikes were stolen overnight on Nov. 2 when the garage had been left open.

* A resident on the 4300 block of Shirlene Court reported her car had been stolen. The woman called police at 10:40 p.m., about seven minutes after she discovered the vehicle had been taken from her driveway.

The woman told police she believes the key to the car, which has a push-button ignition, was stolen Nov. 2. She said she had lost the key Nov. 1, but because the car continued to start, she believes the key was still in the car at that time. She said that on Nov. 2, after she discovered someone had rummaged through her car, the vehicle would not start.

The woman said she contacted her dealership to have the key deactivated and to order a new key. She then discovered the car missing Nov. 6 and believes the lost key was used to steal the vehicle.

* A Grove City man told police his wallet apparently had been stolen Nov. 7 while he was having lunch at a restaurant on Marlane Drive. The man said his wallet was in his back pocket when he entered the restaurant. After he sat down to eat, he discovered the wallet was missing and possibly had been stolen by a pickpocket.

Shortly after discovering the wallet missing, the man received a notification from his bank that his debit card had been used for a transaction totaling $880 at a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. An attempt also was made to use his credit card, but that transaction was declined.

* A resident on the 2300 block of Stargrass Avenue told police Nov. 8 her car had been stolen overnight. She said the car was parked on the street near her home and was left unlocked with the key inside the vehicle.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Charles Drive reported Nov. 8 that he believes a Columbus man had stolen his pickup truck.

The victim said he had arranged to have the man pick up the vehicle Sept. 1 to replace the motor. He said he had given the man an upfront payment for the expected repair. A couple of weeks later, the man contacted him and said he needed more money to purchase a part for the truck. The man went to the victim's house and received a second payment. The victim said he had given the man a total of $975 in the two payments.

Since mid-September, the victim has not been able to contact the suspect. He said he had gone to the man's listed address but found no one at the residence.

An officer tried to call the suspect at the number provided by the victim, but the call went to voicemail. The suspect did not return the officer's message.

The whereabouts of the vehicle and the suspect were not known at the time of the report.

* Officers took reports Nov. 5 of thefts involving vehicles parked at two hotels on Buckeye Place.

A Waverly man told police his SUV had been stolen while he was staying at a hotel on the 1600 block of Buckeye Place. He said his keys had been left inside the unlocked vehicle.

A Grove City man said a gold necklace, a pair of tennis shoes and a winter cap had been stolen from his grandmother's car while it was parked at a hotel on the 1700 block of Buckeye Place. Total loss was $690.

* Officers responded at 3:47 p.m. Oct. 30 to a store on the 2400 block of Stringtown Road on a report that a woman's purse had been snatched.

While en route, officers were told by dispatchers that the suspect had left the scene in a white car and that the car had been reported stolen Oct. 29 to Columbus police.

Officers located the vehicle on Southwest Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver sped off at a high rate of speed, and police lost sight of it.

The victim later told police the suspect had grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and took off running. Another customer chased the man into the parking lot, caught up to him and was able to retrieve the purse. The woman was able to recover all of her property, although a pair of glasses were broken in the incident.

She said she wanted to file theft and criminal-damaging charges if the suspect could be found.

* A resident on the 4600 block of Teabury Square North told police Nov. 3 someone had scratched his car, causing $1,500 in damage. The scratch extended from the front quarter panel to the end of the passenger door on the driver's side of the vehicle.