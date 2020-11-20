South-Western City School District switching to remote learning Nov. 23

The South-Western City School District will switch back to a fully remote learning model after the Thanksgiving break and continue at least through the rest of 2020.

The last in-person day for "blue" students who have been attending class in buildings Mondays and Tuesdays under the district's hybrid model will be Monday, Nov. 23.

The last in-person day for "green" students who attend class in buildings Thursdays and Fridays will be Friday, Nov. 20.

The switch to remote learning follows Franklin County moving to level 4 purple on the state's COVID-19 risk system, the highest and worst designation.

Franklin County Public Health has issued a stay-at-home advisory for residents effective Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

In an announcement sent to families, South-Western Superintendent Bill Wise said the district will communicate again on Dec. 17 to provide an update on conditions and plans for the new calendar year.

