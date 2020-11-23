Southwest Public Libraries back to no-contact pickup service

Southwest Public Libraries returned to no-contact service Monday, Nov. 23.

The only public entry into library buildings will be entryways for no-contact pickup and limited document services (print, copy, scan, fax.)

SPL operates the Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway and the Westland Area Library, 4740 W. Broad St., Columbus.

Patrons can borrow items by placing hold requests for no-contact pickup only.

Patrons no longer need to schedule an appointment to pick up held items. They can call the Grove City branch at 614-875-6716, ext. 501, or the Westland branch at 614-878-1301, ext. 601, 15 to 20 minutes before their planned arrival to allow staff time to get items checked out, bagged and placed on no-contact pickup tables in the entryway.

The library will continue to accept returns during service hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The library will continue Grab & Go options during service hours, including book bundles available for borrowing and take-home craft and activity kits.

Virtual programming, such as story times, STEM Challenges and craft tutorials, will continue to offered via the library's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Information about programs, updates and access to SPL's digital library is available swpl.org.