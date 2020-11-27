Grove City police beat: Nov. 27

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers responded at 12:29 a.m. Nov. 12 to a gas station on the 3000 block of Broadway on a report of a woman who had been struck in the head with a gun.

When officers arrived, officers talked with the victim, the store clerk, who said an armed robbery had just occurred.

The woman said a man had entered the store and pointed a 9mm handgun at her. He went behind the counter and struck her in the head with the gun and took money from the register and a bin in the back room. He then fled on foot, she said.

The victim was bleeding from the head, and Jackson Township medics arrived at the scene and took the woman to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber, who stole an unknown amount of money.

In other recent Grove City police incidents reports:

• Officers investigated two reports of thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight Nov. 18 in the same neighborhood.

A resident in the 2200 block of English Turn Drive reported that $380 in cash and a $1,000 cash voucher from a casino were stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

A resident in the 2200 block of Tournament Way told police someone broke the driver's side window on his mother's car and took his wallet. He said his bank advised him his credit card was used in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 to make purchases at two locations in Columbus.

• A resident on the 2600 block of Pine Marsh Drive told police Nov. 16 she had been the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of $2,300.

The woman said that on Nov. 12, she had received what appeared to be a message from a friend on a messaging app, stating the friend had received $50,000 in cash as a grant from an organization. The message shared information about a contact from the organization.

The victim told police that over the next several days, she had exchanged messages with the contact and forwarded personal information, including her name, a copy of her driver's license, her credit score, employment information and relationship status, and requested the $50,000 grant.

The contact told her she had to purchase two $500 Nordstrom gift cards from two local stores and provide the card numbers to cover the fees associated with the grant. After she forwarded the information, the contact told her one of the gift cards already had been used and that she needed to go to a Nordstrom store and open a credit card to purchase more gift cards to cover additional fees.

The woman said she bought an additional $1,300 in gift cards and provided the card numbers to the contact.

She said the grant money was supposed to arrive Nov. 16, but when it didn't, she realized she had been the victim of a scam.

The woman said she then called her friend and confirmed her friend had not sent the original message.

• A resident on the 2300 block of Stargrass Avenue reported Nov. 14 that $1,500 in cash had been stolen from a drawer in his house. The man said she had received the money as a graduation gift and discovered it was missing when he had gone to retrieve the cash so he could use it to purchase a car.

The man said he believes a friend had stolen the money in August while staying with him. He said he had asked the friend about the money, but he denied taking it.

The victim was unable to provide police with a telephone number or contact information for his friend.

• A Belleville, Illinois, man reported Nov. 15 his SUV had been stolen overnight while he was staying at a hotel on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre. He said he had discovered the vehicle missing at 4:35 a.m. when he was going to drive a friend to the airport.

• Officers responded Nov. 12 to a report of kitchen and bathroom cabinets being stolen from a home under construction on the 6000 block of Willow Astor Glen. The construction manager told police the cabinets had been stolen between 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and 8:15 a.m. Nov. 12 from the garage. Total loss was $8,000.

• The owner of a used-car dealership on Stringtown Road reported Nov. 10 that two vehicles had been stolen from the lot. He said it's unknown when the cars were stolen, but one vehicle last was seen June 24 and the other Aug. 10. Total loss was $13,700.