The Ashford of Grove City senior-living community to open Jan. 4

Wallick Communities will open its third central Ohio Ashford senior-housing community next month.

The Ashford of Grove City, an independent, assisted-living and memory-care community, is scheduled to open Jan. 4 at 3197 Southwest Blvd. in Grove City.

The 3-story, 102,000-square-foot building includes 100 assisted-living and 36 memory-care apartments, said Matt Loges, executive director.

"We will have a capacity for up to 150 residents," Loges said. "Some of our memory-care units are shared units."

The Ashford was built and is owned and managed by Wallick Communities.

Wallick operates Ashford senior-living developments at East Broad Street and Hamilton Road in Whitehall, and on Sturbridge Court in Hilliard and a fourth in Cincinnati.

The Grove City community is Wallick's first in central Ohio to offer memory-care along with independent and assisted living, Loges said.

"It offers our residents the opportunity to stay in the same community and age in place as they transition from one stage of life to the next," he said. "That familiarity will be helpful for people as they begin to have memory issues."

The Ashford's price point is about 5% to 15% less than comparable senior-living communities, said Stephanie Hess, senior vice president of senior-living operations for Wallick.

"Our goal is to offer quality senior housing that is affordable for seniors of all income levels," Loges said.

Monthly rates for studio apartments are $3,125 for independent living and $4,125 for assisted living.

The monthly rate for memory care is $4,450 for a shared suite and $5,450 for a private suite.

Maintaining the memory-care housing in the same building as the independent- and assisted-living units instead of constructing a separate memory-care building helps with lowering the cost for residents, Loges said.

"It also helps that we built the community ourselves," he said.

Grove City was an obvious choice as the next location for Wallick's Ashford communities, Hess said.

"It has one of the highest growth rates in the area and that includes an increasing senior population," she said. "We see a great need for our services there to provide Mom and Dad with assisted-living and memory-care housing if they need it.

"Our research showed that in 2019, the Grove City community had a need for 200 assisted living units and 150 memory-care units," Hess said. "The Ashford will help meet that need."

When fully occupied, the Ashford of Grove City will have about 55 full-time employees, including nurses, personal-care assistants, maintenance techs, housekeepers, cooks and marking and administrative staff, Loges said.

The community's amenities include activity rooms, formal and private dining rooms and a pub featuring a grab-and-go bistro, he said.

The memory-care community includes an enclosed courtyard, Loges said.

More information is available at theashford.com.

