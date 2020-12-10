Grove City police beat: Dec. 10

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Dec. 1 to an address on the 2300 block of Ziner Circle South on a report of gunshots being fired.

The first officer arrived to find a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the road. A handgun was lying near the man.

Witnesses reported the man had been shot by another person who had fled heading northeast toward Ziner Circle North. They gave police a description of the shooter.

The officer tended to the victim and called medics to the scene.

The victim told the officer he was shot after he attempted to intervene when he had observed the shooter pointing a gun at another man. The victim was armed and the gun lying on the road belonged to him.

The man had been shot in the right femur and was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for further treatment.

The gunshot victim had come to the aid of another man, who told police the shooter had approached him and asked to borrow his cellphone. The man said he had made a phone call for the shooter and put it on speaker. At that point, the shooter, who later was identified as a juvenile, pointed a gun at the man and demanded he give him his phone.

The second man told police he had thrown his phone into a nearby yard and the shooter struck him in the head with his gun. He then saw the first man approach the shooter with his gun drawn. The shooter then shot the first man and ran off.

Police apprehended the shooter on the 3400 block of Josephine Circle. He was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

In other Grove City police incident reports:

• A stolen vehicle that was using a stolen license plate was recovered Dec. 4 after the license plate reader in an officer's cruiser sounded an alert.

The officer was driving past an address in the 3300 block of Marshrun Drive when the license plate reader indicated the rear plate on a parked car had been reported stolen out of Columbus. The plate was also identified as being a front license plate belonging to another vehicle.

On further investigation, police determined the parked car had been reported stolen out of Whitehall.

The owner of the license plate was notified and confirmed it had been stolen from the front of her vehicle.

The owner of the stolen car was out of state but police contacted his girlfriend to report his vehicle had been recovered.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

• A Tennessee man told police Dec. 6 a laptop computer and a suitcase containing clothing had been stolen from his vehicle while he was staying at a hotel on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive. Total loss was $1,850.

• A resident on the 2000 block of Running Creek Place reported Nov. 30 a laptop computer and cellphone had been stolen overnight from his unlocked car. Total loss was $2,500.

• A resident on the 2700 block of Greenspire Way reported Dec. 1 military clothing and equipment belonging to her son had been stolen overnight from her garage. She said her son belongs to an Ohio National Guard unit. Total loss was $2,700.

• A resident in the 2800 block of Buxton Lane reported a handgun valued at $529 had been stolen Nov. 25 from his pickup truck parked in his garage.

• A Grove City woman told police her car had been stolen Nov. 26 from the parking lot of a restaurant on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road.

The woman said she was walking about 5:32 p.m. toward the restaurant's entrance, holding the keys to her car in her hand. A male and female were walking ahead of her. She said that as she approached the couple, the female turned and grabbed her hand, attempting to take her keys.

The victim said she had fallen to the ground during the struggle and the female kicked her in the stomach and yanked the keys from her hand.

The woman said she had yelled for help as the couple drove off in her car. She said a tablet computer, a cellphone and a key fob belonging to her employer were inside the car.

The victim complained of pain in her ribs but declined medical attention.

• A resident on the 2600 block of Parlin Drive told police Nov. 27 her bank had notified her that $10,000 had been removed Nov. 17 from her checking account by a financial technology company. She said her bank was investigating the incident.

• Officers took reports Nov. 29 of thefts from two homes under construction on the 6100 block of Willow Astor Glen.

A cabinet installer told police his tools valued at $1,500 had stolen from the first home.

A representative of a home builder reported ceiling fans and light fixtures had been stolen from the second home. Total value of fans and fixtures was $1,000.