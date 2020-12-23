Grove City police beat: Dec. 24

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers investigated two thefts that occurred Dec. 13 and that are believed to be committed by the same people who were riding in a white SUV.

Police responded at 4:07 p.m. to a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road on a report of a theft in progress. The caller said three boys were involved in the theft of two cellphones from a display pad.

An employee told police that after the three boys entered the store, he heard the display pad's alarm sound. He turned his head to see one of the boys running out of the store. He said he told the other boys to leave the store but ordered them to stay in place after noticing the two phones were missing. The pair ran out of the store and entered a white SUV that sped away.

As officers were responding to that call, dispatchers received another call from a woman who said her vehicle had just been stolen from a gas station on the 1900 block of Stringtown Road.

The woman told police the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. while her car, valued at $23,000, was parked at a gas pump. She said she had her key fob in her possession and had started the car after filling it with gas.

She said she noticed her car began to shake and observed that a male had entered the passenger side of her car from a white SUV that had pulled up next to her vehicle.

The woman said the male entered the driver's seat of her car and she attempted to stop him, but he closed the door and drove away.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

* Officers responded at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 15 to a pet store on the 2700 block of London Groveport Road on a report of a theft that had just occurred.

The dispatcher told police a woman had run out of the store with a puppy without paying and had driven off in a car heading east on London Groveport. Officers checked the area for the vehicle but did not find it.

A store employee told police the woman had filled out an application to purchase an English bulldog puppy valued at $8,600 and provided a name and Social Security number on the form. He said when he briefly left the designated play area, the woman grabbed the puppy and fled the store. She ran to a car that was parked behind a nearby pizzeria and drove away.

Police checked the Social Security number the woman had provided and discovered it belongs to an 83-year-old man.

• Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. Dec. 8 to a car dealership on the 5800 block of North Meadows Drive on a report of a possible breaking and entering.

They met an employee at the scene who told them he had arrived to take a delivery a few minutes earlier and found the side overhead back bay door open and shattered glass on the ground.

Officers checked the building and found that no one was inside, but the manager of the dealership determined a car valued at $83,000 that had been parked inside the back bay door had been stolen.

Columbus Division of Police officers found the car later that morning in an alley behind the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue. The car was unoccupied, but the keys were missing.

• The chief operating officer for a medical office on the 4000 block of Gantz Road reported Dec. 15 a doctor who previously was terminated from the practice for breaching his contract had used an office account to purchase $1,245 worth of insurance coverage for himself.

The COO said the doctor had been given a letter Nov. 3, notifying him he no longer was an employee of the practice and that the office would not be purchasing his insurance because he had been terminated.

She said she had discovered that on Dec. 14, the suspect used the office's account to purchase the insurance coverage and had her email removed from the notification list on the email receipt and had his personal email address added.

• A Grove City man reported a backpack containing a laptop computer and wallet had been stolen Dec. 14 from his pickup truck while he was eating at a restaurant on the 4200 block of Marlane Drive.

The man said that at 3:30 p.m., he began receiving alerts on his cellphone that several of his credit cards were being used. He went back to his truck and discovered the passenger window had been broken and the backpack missing.

• A resident on the 4300 block of Vista Drive told police Dec. 11 someone had stolen a gas blower and power washer from the bed of his pickup truck he had left open overnight. Total loss was $1,900.

• The supervisor for a home construction project on the 6100 block of Windcliff Drive East told police a residential furnace valued at $3,000 had been stolen from one of the homes being built. The theft occurred between 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10:15 a.m. Dec. 7.

• An Orient woman told police someone had caused $800 in damage to her husband's pickup truck Dec. 15 while she was shopping at a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road.

The woman said she was walking out of the store when a couple went up to her and said they had stopped a man who had been keying her vehicle. She went back to the pickup truck and found scratches on both passenger-side doors and a note the couple had left about the incident they witnessed.