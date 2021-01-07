Grove City police beat: Jan. 7

ThisWeek group

A Galloway woman reported her purse had been stolen while she was in the parking lot of a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The woman said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. She said she had left her purse in the shopping cart while she was placing items in the trunk of her van. When she turned back to her cart, the purse was gone. The purse's contents included an engagement ring valued at $15,000.

While the woman was giving her report, dispatchers reported that another purse snatching had been reported at the same location. A witness identified a woman driver and a male passenger who had driven away in a vehicle were involved in the second purse snatching.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a hit/skip accident in a service road as it fled the scene.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

• A police officer was driving about 4:39 p.m. Jan. 1 northbound on Richard Avenue near Addison Drive when his cruiser's license-plate reader indicated a passing vehicle had been reported stolen.

The officer was able to confirm the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Reynoldsburg. He later found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and parked on the 2900 block of Addison Drive. The vehicle is valued at $11,000.

• A resident on the 2500 block of Hilldale Drive reported Jan. 3 that his pickup truck valued at $2,000 had been stolen overnight.

• A Williamsport man told police his pickup truck valued at $1,500 had been stolen Dec. 29 while he was at work at a company on the 3900 block of Thistlewood Drive. The victim said another employee had told him that about 1 p.m., he heard what sounded like his pickup truck starting and being driven away. The man went out to the parking lot and saw that his truck was missing. He said he had left the key on the floorboard and that the vehicle had been unlocked.

• Officers responded Dec. 29 to a business on the 6100 block of South Meadows Drive on a report of a semitruck being stolen. An employee told police the vehicle had been stolen between 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 2:37 p.m. Dec. 29.

• An employee of a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road reported four men had entered the store about 11:32 a.m. Dec. 23 and had stolen five smartphones valued at a total of $4,000. He said the men walked up to a display and cut the security wires to remove the phones and then fled the store. They left traveled westbound on Stringtown Road in a car that police later learned had been reported stolen at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 23 to Columbus police.

• Three companies involved in a construction project on the 3600 block of Glacial Lane reported supplies and tools had been stolen from the site. The theft occurred between 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and 5:45 a.m. Dec. 28. Total value of the stolen items was $14,299.