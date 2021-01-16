Boys Basketball: Grove City's Brock Waits achieves scoring milestone

Frank DiRenna
ThisWeek group

Grove City boys basketball player Brock Waits became the seventh player in school history to score 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone in a 73-50 win over visiting Westland on Jan. 15.

Waits, a senior, finished with a season-high 33 points. After making a layup in the third quarter for his 1,000th point, the game was stopped so Waits could be presented with a commemorative ball.

“It was exciting,” he said. “I knew I had a chance, but I wasn’t really focusing on that. I was just trying to make sure that we got a win. … I’m really proud about it. It’s about the hard work and little things like that pay off.” 

Waits finished the game with 1,008 career points. 

Grove City’s Brock Waits reached 1,000 career points during a 73-50 win over visiting Westland on Jan. 15.

“This says a lot about his durability and (shot) selection, and teammates getting him the ball,” coach Eric Saxton said. “He’s a guy that ends up shooting the ball a lot for us and there’s no animosity from his teammates.” 

Josh Helm, a 2000 graduate, is Grove City’s all-time leading scorer with 1,287 points. 

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com 

@ThisWeekFrank