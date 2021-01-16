Boys Basketball: Grove City's Brock Waits achieves scoring milestone

Grove City boys basketball player Brock Waits became the seventh player in school history to score 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone in a 73-50 win over visiting Westland on Jan. 15.

Waits, a senior, finished with a season-high 33 points. After making a layup in the third quarter for his 1,000th point, the game was stopped so Waits could be presented with a commemorative ball.

“It was exciting,” he said. “I knew I had a chance, but I wasn’t really focusing on that. I was just trying to make sure that we got a win. … I’m really proud about it. It’s about the hard work and little things like that pay off.”

Waits finished the game with 1,008 career points.

“This says a lot about his durability and (shot) selection, and teammates getting him the ball,” coach Eric Saxton said. “He’s a guy that ends up shooting the ball a lot for us and there’s no animosity from his teammates.”

Josh Helm, a 2000 graduate, is Grove City’s all-time leading scorer with 1,287 points.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank