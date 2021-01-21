Grove City police beat: Jan. 21

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers responded at 4:22 p.m. Jan. 10 to a gas station on the 2100 block of Stringtown Road on a report of a possible carjacking.

The first officer arrived at the scene and observed several people surrounding an SUV parked on the south side of the lot. A girl was in the front passenger seat.

The people surrounding the vehicle indicated the girl was one of the suspects in the attempted carjacking, so the officer asked the girl to step out of the vehicle.

The victim told police she had just gotten back into her vehicle after filling it with gas when a male and female approached her. She said they pulled her from her vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground. The girl got into the driver's seat and tried to drive away, but she was blocked when the witnesses surrounded the vehicle.

The male suspect fled the area.

While the girl was being placed in a police cruiser, officers discovered a set of keys in her person and noticed a car parked in an adjacent parking lot matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen the previous day from the 4100 block of Buckeye Parkway.

An officer pressed the panic button on the key fob, and it activated the panic alarm on the vehicle.

Police identified the suspect and arrested and charged her with robbery, assault and aggravated menacing.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• A resident on the 2300 block of Deerfield Drive told police Jan. 11 her car valued at $5,000 had been stolen. The theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 10:58 a.m. Jan. 11 while the car was parked in the street in front of the resident's home.

• A supervisor at a business on the 6200 block of Seeds Road reported a coach parked in the lot had been broken into Jan. 9 and several items stolen. The stolen items included two televisions, DVDs, a DVD/GPS system and a tablet computer. Entry was gained by breaking a window. A window was broken on another vehicle in an attempt to gain entry, but nothing was taken from the vehicle.

• A car dealership on the 1200 block of Stringtown Road reported a vehicle had been stolen Jan. 11 from the lot. An unknown person entered the lot between 9 and 10 a.m., entered the vehicle and drove away, heading north on Jackson Pike.

• A resident on the 4800 block of Haley Way reported she believes a group of people who had driven to and gathered outside her home had broken the front windshield and passenger-side windows on her car and damaged a light fixture at her residence. The incident occurred just after midnight Jan. 9. The damage totaled $1,200. She said the people who had gone to her home had been engaged in a dispute via social media with her children and their friends.

• Officers responded at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 10 to a grocery store on the 4000 block of Gantz Road, where a car had just been stolen.

The victim told police she had left her purse on the seat of the car while she and her husband went inside the store to shop. She said the purse contained a spare key to the vehicle. When they returned, the car was gone.

• A resident on the 2800 block of Toth Place reported her car valued at $10,000 had been stolen Jan. 7 from the parking lot at her apartment complex.

• A Grove City woman reported her purse valued at $800 had been stolen from her car about 4:40 p.m. while she was at a gas station on the 3100 block of Broadway.

The woman said she had left her car unlocked and the purse sitting on the seat while she had gone inside to pay for the gas. A black SUV pulled up next to her car while she was inside. She said that when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed the passenger door open and her purse missing. A short time later, a resident on Urban Hollow Court reported finding some of the purse's contents, including insurance identification cards, lotions and cosmetics, in his apartment complex's parking lot.