Mayor’s Stage: Grove City making progress on many fronts, despite pandemic

Over the past year, all levels of city operations have been functioning in a context of sweeping uncertainty, bringing an obvious paradigm shift in how many things are done. Yet after nearly a full year of pandemic-related adjustments, we’ve gained comfort in our ability to work through and maintain progression on some of the most notable development projects.

Not only is this important for keeping us on track with our GroveCity2050 plan for community growth and land use; it also is going to be a significant help to our city and its residents socially and economically as we come out of the pandemic.

We’re excited about the headway made in the development on the former site of Beulah Park, Ohio’s first thoroughbred racing facility built in 1923. The 220-acre property and abandoned buildings sat in an unusable state for nearly five years before developers broke ground, bringing life back to the once-vibrant park. When complete, Beulah Park Living will be home to a dynamic mixed-use community with multigenerational living options and amenities.

Construction was ongoing in 2020, and in August, the first residents of the Courtyards at Beulah Park moved into their new homes. In October, Beulah Park announced OhioHealth had purchased land within the development for an innovative medical-office facility — a great addition to services offered for the entire community.

A 32-acre park in the heart of Beulah Park promises to be a gathering place for all of Grove City, with conceptual plans of an amphitheater, a sledding hill, playgrounds, passive green space, tennis and pickleball courts and walking and biking paths — all anchored by a horseshoe-shaped pond, giving a nod to the historical roots of the area.

With future Columbus Street improvements and additional multiuse paths, the area will be connected to the Town Center, where all can enjoy shopping, restaurants, nightlife and community events.

We’re also thrilled with progress of another major road and multiuse-path project in southeastern Grove City. Just over a mile of trailway was added last year in a plan that will connect directly to the 620-acre Scioto Grove Metro Park. Road and infrastructure improvements also will include a traffic signal on state Route 104 at the park entrance.

Together with the Beulah Park paths, these projects will provide citywide connectivity for residents in all areas of the community to bike and walk to nearly all parts of the community, including our 23 parks.

Continuing our GroveCity2050 vision by progressing despite the challenges COVID-19 has presented is critical to the long-term investment in our community. It’s been an impressive effort to witness from developers, contractors and city staff who continually work to implement and maintain recommendations of health officials to support our foremost concern — everyone’s safety.

Though we’ve certainly encountered unexpected changes as we navigate the pandemic, it’s business as usual when it comes to our commitments to the community.

