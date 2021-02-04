Grove City police beat: Feb. 4

ThisWeek group

• A Michigan man told Grandview Heights Division of Police officers a laptop computer valued at $1,000 and $30 in cash had been stolen Jan. 30 from his vehicle while it was parked at a hotel on the 4200 block of Gantz Road. The rear driver's-side window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle.

• An employee of a Carroll, Ohio, company reported Jan. 25 that a generator valued at $4,850 had been stolen from a trailer at a construction site on the 5100 block of Browns Ferry Lane.

• A representative at the Buckeye Ranch, 5665 Hoover Road, reported a student had stolen a screwdriver Jan. 25 from an employee's toolbox and used it to break several windows, causing $1,500 damage. The juvenile was charged with criminal damaging.

• A Galloway woman told police her car had been stolen Jan. 25 from the parking lot at a gas station on the 2400 block of Stringtown Road. The woman said she had left her car unlocked with the motor running about 8:30 p.m. while she had gone inside the building. She heard the sound of tires squealing and looked up to see her vehicle being driven out of the parking lot.

• A man reported Jan. 13 that catalytic converters valued at $1,800 had been stolen from vehicles he had parked at a storage facility on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. The theft occurred between noon Dec. 7, 2020 and 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

• An officer responded at 10:56 a.m. Jan. 19 to a report of a car that had been parked and running in a lot on the 3400 block of Adams Place since about 7:30 a.m. that day. The officer checked the tag number and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Columbus.

• Police took a report Jan. 19 that a bundle of plywood had been stolen overnight from a construction site on the 6100 block of Windcliff Drive. Total loss was $1,600.

• A car owned by a New Riegel woman was stolen from a gas-station parking lot on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road. The woman's son told police he had left the disabled vehicle on the lot at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and discovered the car missing when he returned at noon Jan. 20. Employees at the gas station confirmed the business had not had the vehicle towed. The car is valued at $5,000.

• A resident on the 3600 block of Juniper Street reported Jan. 16 a laptop computer and printer had been stolen overnight from his pickup truck. Total loss was $1,400.

• A Grove City man told police a car dolly and transmission had been stolen from his mother's motor home while it was parked at a storage facility on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. The man said the theft likely occurred sometime in early December 2020 and Jan. 16 .Total loss was $3,500.