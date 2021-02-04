Jackson Township Fire Department: One dead after early morning Grove City fire

ThisWeek Staff

The Jackson Township Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Independence Way in Grove City in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

Fire personnel were dispatched at 2:47 a.m. after the department received a call from a neighbor whose dog had awakened him.

Firefighters reported flames billowing through the roof of the house when they arrived on scene, and they immediately began their interior assessment, according to Jackson Township fire Chief Randy Little.

An occupant of the house was found in the kitchen and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the township.

Little told ThisWeek the building was a duplex and the fire was limited to the left side of the building, which was the victim's residence.

Jackson Township was the only department to respond, he said.

He again said the cause is under investigation and the victim's identity is not yet available pending family notification.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/GroveCity for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews