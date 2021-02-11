South-Western Subject Matter: Excitement lies ahead for next school year’s kindergartners

Brian Bowser

South-Western City School District

Can you imagine what you might be doing in the spring of 2034?

I can tell you that next year’s kindergarten class and families will be preparing to graduate from our high schools and be ready to enter a world we cannot even imagine.

Starting school is an important milestone for each family and child in the South-Western City School District, and we are ready to welcome them through our doors next August.

In Ohio, kindergarten attendance is required, and students who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to attend kindergarten.

Families who have a child with a birthday close to Sept. 30 often ask, "Is my child ready for kindergarten?" This question can be answered only by the parent, but here are some thoughts to consider as families make the decision about the right time for a child to begin school:

• A key component of the kindergarten experience is in supporting the social and emotional development of each child. Typically, school-age children are able to work in small groups with other children, work independently on various tasks for five to seven minutes and take direction from adults in the classroom.

• Kindergarten begins a journey of high academic expectations. Our kindergarten teachers will excite, motivate and challenge their students as they learn to read, write and work in the number system. Kindergartners also work with technology tools across all subject areas. While a child certainly does not need all of these skills entering kindergarten, proficiency with these skills might help families make a decision about what time in their 5-year-old year might be the right time to begin the school journey. Find more about the kindergarten curriculum on our website: swcsd.us/.

More:South-Western Subject Matter: District's financial outlook looking good

Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year opened Feb. 1. Registration is a three-step process:

1. Register the child online at swcsd.us/. Click on Student Enrollment in the left panel for the step-by-step online process.

2. Call the child’s home elementary school to schedule a school visit.

3. Attend the scheduled school visit to get answers to any questions regarding kindergarten and school in general.

We are excited about our partnership with parents and welcoming their children to school in August.

Working together, we can help provide the best experiences to prepare them for the world in 2034.

Brian Bowser is the South-Western City School District’s executive director of elementary education.