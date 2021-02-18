Boys Basketball: Brock Waits becomes Grove City's all-time leading scorer

Senior Brock Waits reached another milestone for the Grove City boys basketball team.

Waits, who reached 1,000 career points during a 73-50 win over visiting Westland on Jan. 15, became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,291 points after scoring 16 in a 53-40 win over visiting Hilliard Darby on Feb. 17.

Waits moved past 2000 graduate Josh Helm, who finished with 1,287 points.

“It’s because of all the extra work put in that these kinds of accomplishments come along and it’s something I can be very proud of,” Waits said.

Helm posted a video on social media congratulating Waits on his achievement. Watch that video below.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank