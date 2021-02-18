Grove City police beat: Feb. 18

ThisWeek group

• A Washington Court House woman told Grove City Division of Police officers her purse had been stolen from her vehicle Feb. 4. The theft occurred between 1:45 and 8:50 p.m. while she was working at a company on the 6100 block of South Meadows Drive. The purse contained a wallet, a diamond engagement-ring set and a wedding band. The total loss was $3,422.

• A Grove City woman reported that all four tires had been slashed and the driver's-side and back windows smashed on her car Feb. 4 while the vehicle was parked on the 2400 block of Old Stringtown Road. The total estimated damage was $1,400.

• A Columbus woman told police her purse had been stolen Feb. 5 while she was at a doughnut shop on the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m., she said, after she had placed her purse on a table while she and her friend were sorting through the food they had ordered. The victim said three males were involved in the purse snatching and drove away northbound on Broadway in a car.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. The purse valued at $500 contained $500 in cash and prescription medication valued at $476.

• A man reported a burglary occurred at his parent's home on the 800 block of Scioto Meadows Boulevard while they were out of town. The burglary occurred between 10 a.m. Jan. 29 and 7:40 p.m. Feb. 6. Several items, including two video-game controls, tools, three firearms and a television, were stolen. The total loss was $3,599.

• A Columbus man told police he believes a former employee might have stolen one of his vehicles. The victim told police Feb. 3 that the suspect had told him he had crashed the minivan Dec. 28 on Stringtown Road near the Interstate 71 ramp. He said the man never returned the vehicle or returned to work.

He said that when he called the suspect, the suspect said he had been told by a dispatcher that the police department had towed the vehicle. Officers confirmed that the vehicle had not been towed by the police department.

An officer contacted the suspect, who said he had left the vehicle parked at an apartment complex for several days and then tried to return the vehicle to the owner but abandoned it on I-71 at Interstate 270 after he had trouble driving it. The officer checked the area on the interstate but did not find the vehicle.

Although the former employee remains a suspect, no charges have been filed because police have not been able to determine if he actually stole the minivan.