Grove City police beat: March 4

Officers responded to two reports of vehicles being stolen from an auto-auction business on the 3900 block of Jackson Pike.

A representative of the business reported that someone had jumped the fence from an adjoining lot Feb. 24 and drove off in a pickup truck valued at $43,300. The vehicle was used to ram the fence at the exit. About 40 feet of fencing will have to be replaced, at a cost of about $6,000, according to the report. A portion of the truck's grille and a headlight were broken off. The vehicle later was recovered by police on the 1500 block of Metcalfe Avenue in Obetz.

The second theft occurred Feb. 20. A man delivering a truck owned by a Merrillville, Indiana, company said he had unloaded the vehicle about 11:40 a.m. Feb. 20 outside the gates at the auto-auction lot. Someone drove off in the vehicle, which was valued at $9,000, before it could be brought onto the lot.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• A resident on the 2900 block of Ashton Row West reported Feb. 26 that her car had been vandalized overnight. The woman said the driver and passenger doors, left headlight and hood were all scratched, causing $1,500 in damage.

• A resident on the 1500 block of Borror Road told police Feb. 26 that a check he had written from his business account to a roofing company had been cashed fraudulently. The man said he had written the check for $2,400 and had placed it in the mailbox Jan. 27 at his house. When he called the roofing company, it reported it had not received the check. The victim checked a banking app and discovered a withdrawal for $7,400. His bank was able to obtain a copy of the scanned check, and when the victim viewed it, he realized it was the original check. The recipient's name had been changed from the roofing company to an individual's name and the amount altered from $2,400 to $7,400. Officers found that there are several people in the central Ohio area with the name that appeared on the forged check, so no specific suspect was identified at the time of the report.

• The driver of a pickup truck that had struck a guardrail fled the scene Feb. 26, and the truck turned out to be a stolen vehicle. Officers were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 26 after a report that a pickup truck had struck the guardrail in the area of Stringtown Road at Interstate 71. Officers were unable at that time to locate the vehicle or contact the registered owner.

The owner was contacted Feb. 27. He told police he had parked his vehicle about 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in a store parking lot on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. He said he had carpooled with a nephew to Kentucky, where he was spending the weekend. The man said he had his truck keys with him but left a spare set in the vehicle.

The truck was entered as a stolen vehicle.

• A resident on the 2600 block of Hoover Crossing Court told police toys valued at $1,000 had been stolen Feb. 23 from his front porch.

The man said he had been in contact with a woman on Facebook and agreed to sell her the toys, which were all part of the Thomas the Tank Engine Trainmaster series. He arranged for the woman to pick up the toys and leave the money.

He said he had placed the toys in two plastic totes and had left them on his front porch. About 12:12 p.m. Feb. 23, a car driven by a man pulled up to his home. A woman exited the car, picked up the toys and placed something in the victim's mailbox. The victim said he found a scratched-off lottery ticket, but no money, in his mailbox.

• A Grove City woman told police three tires had been slashed and three windows shattered on her car Feb. 18 while it was parked at a business on Old Stringtown Road.

She said a similar incident had occurred to her other vehicle Feb. 4 at the same location.

The woman said she believes a relative might have vandalized her vehicles in retaliation for a previous incident for which criminal charges had been filed against her.

• A resident on the 4500 block of Hirth Hill Road East reported Feb. 17 that three checks he had mailed Jan. 26 apparently had been stolen from his mailbox.

The man said he was notified Feb. 15 by one of the intended check recipients that his payment was past due. When he checked his account, he discovered two of the checks had not been posted to his account yet and one had been cashed fraudulently.

The third check originally had been written for $714 and made out to an insurance company. It was deposited at an ATM in St. Paul, Minnesota. The copy of the check showed the amount had been changed to $7,950 and had been altered with an individual's name written in place of the insurance company as the recipient.

• A couple from Dallas, Texas, told police several items had been stolen from their car Feb. 12 while they were eating breakfast at a restaurant on Marlane Drive. The stolen items included a tablet computer, a hotspot device, headphones, a laptop computer and a pair of prescription sunglasses. A window was shattered on the car to gain entry.