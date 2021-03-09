Boys Soccer: Grove City graduate Tyler Gleason takes over Greyhounds

When Grove City graduate Tyler Gleason began his high school boys soccer coaching career, he hoped to one day guide the program at his alma mater.

Gleason, 32, will get that opportunity, having been named the Greyhounds’ new coach. He succeeds Bryan Mulvany, who stepped down after seven seasons.

“When I got out of college, I coached for the Columbus Crew junior program and about two and a half years after doing that, I switched over to the high school game because I really liked the community feel about the high school game and I really wanted to eventually coach at Grove City,” Gleason said. “Fast forward, I got the opportunity and had to jump on it.”

A 2007 graduate, Gleason played goalie for the Greyhounds, helping them win the OCC-Cardinal Division title in 2004. Gleason and Mulvany, a 2005 graduate, were teammates on that team.

After graduating in 2012 from Ohio Dominican, where he played soccer, Gleason was a coach in the Crew program before taking over the Central Crossing boys team in 2013.

He coached the Comets for five seasons before serving as an assistant coach at Hilliard Darby in 2018. He then was the coach at Groveport for two seasons, going 18-15-2 and guiding the Cruisers to an OCC-Capital title – the program’s first league championship – in 2019.

“I really debated on whether I was going to take the job because I had created some pretty close relationships with players at Groveport,” Gleason said. “It was a really tough conversation to have. You almost feel like you’re abandoning them. I really had a close connection with a lot of the kids, so it was a really tough decision, but this job doesn’t come open very often.”

The Greyhounds had a winning record four times under Mulvany, who finished 56-52-16 overall and 17-17-5 in the OCC-Ohio.

