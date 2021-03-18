Chamber event: A Taste of Grove City returning in multiweek format

A Taste of Grove City is returning April 5 in a multiweek format after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're calling it A Taste of Grove City, and we'll be holding it over four weeks and featuring a different type of cuisine each week," Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shawn Conrad said.

The chamber sponsors the annual event, which traditionally is held on one night at the South-Western Career Academy, with area restaurants offering samples of their menu items. The 2020 event had been scheduled for March 11.

For this year's event, patrons will visit restaurants and will have an opportunity to purchase an entire meal and not merely a sample, Conrad said.

"We were trying to think about how to do it this year and not have Taste of Grove City fall out of people's minds," said Marilyn Reiner, the chamber's events manager. "That's when we came up with the idea of having people visit the restaurants."

"It's been a tough year for everybody, especially restaurants," Conrad said. "This is a way to recognize and promote our local restaurants."

Thirty-five food establishments have signed up for the 2021 event, which is more than usual under the traditional Taste of Grove City format, she said.

A Taste of Grove City will run April 5 to May 2, and participating restaurants will offer specials and featured items fitting each week's theme.

The week of April 5-11 will feature burger specials; April 12-18, pizza specials; April 19-25, "traditional" restaurant cuisine; and April 26-May 2, sweet treats.

"A restaurant can sign up for multiple weeks if they offer specialty items that fit different themes," Reiner said. "If they serve burgers and ice cream, they can sign up to participate during both the burgers and sweet-treat weeks."

A link to the participating restaurants is available at gcchamber.org/taste-of-grove-city.

A Taste of Grove City usually includes a business expo. This year's event will not feature a business expo but will promote local businesses that are serving as sponsors of the overall event and of each individual week, Conrad said.

The event will offer a People's Choice award for each week, with participating restaurants recognized as the year's best burger, best pizza, best restaurant and best sweet treat of Grove City, Reiner said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman