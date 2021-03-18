Grove City police beat: March 18

ThisWeek group

A resident on the 3400 block of Addison Place North told Grove City Division of Police officers her car had been stolen in a robbery March 10.

The victim said the incident occurred about 10:26 a.m. She said she had been sitting in her car, preparing to get her mail from her mailbox, which is among the boxes posted near Addison Drive.

The woman said a car had pulled up about three spaces away from hers and then backed out and blocked her vehicle. A man exited the car and said her vehicle was going to hit his, but the victim said she ignored him.

The victim then exited her car to get her mail, leaving her front door open. When she returned to put her mail in her car, she found a man sitting in the passenger seat. He told her if she didn't want to get shot, she should give him her keys.

The keys still were in the mailbox's lock, so the man in the victim's car yelled to another man to grab the keys. The other man took the keys, and the pair drove off in the victim's car, heading eastbound on Addison Drive.

Witnesses told police a total of four men were in the robbers' vehicle.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• An officer responded March 10 to a report of propane cylinders valued at $500 that had been stolen over the previous night from behind a building on the 5900 block of Hoover Road.

• The owner of a business on the 3400 block of Broadway told police March 5 an employee had stolen $530 from the business' safe. He said the employee had admitted to taking the money. The suspect also admitted to police that he had committed the theft. The man was given a trespass warning and issued a summons to Grove City Mayor's Court on a theft charge.

• An employee of a construction company told police March 2 that a box of tools and 20 pieces of door hardware had been stolen from a warehouse under construction on the 3500 block of Southpark Place. Total loss was $2,750.

• A Rio Grande, Texas, man reported several tools had been stolen March 11 from his work truck while it was parked at a hotel on the 1700 block of Buckeye Place. Total loss was $4,380.

- Alan Froman/ThisWeek