Mayor’s Stage: April 10 cleanup event is extension of Grove City’s sense of community

Richard "Ike" Stage

Grove City Mayor

I’m not the first to point out a full year has passed since the pandemic disrupted our lives, and I’m certainly not the first to sing the praises of a community that remains bound together in support of each other during significant struggles. I continue learning about and sharing the wonderful stories of neighbors helping neighbors, businesses supporting each other and individuals stepping up to make a difference.

What might seem like small good deeds bloom into great measures of difference, like when resident Mark Sigrist recognized the Grove City Food Pantry could benefit from a website to draw more volunteer sign-ups. The site, wereseeds.com/grovecityfoodpantry, is now a critical component to serving the growing number of families in need.

Town Center businesses developed fundraising bonds to help keep doors open while residents embraced shopping or dine local in support of businesses, and children of all ages chalked messages of encouragement and gratitude to keep spirits up for those on the frontlines or struggling with the isolation.

The positive ripple effect that came from the extreme challenges brought on by the pandemic continues a year later and has spread to other areas of the Grove City community.

As we emerge from the COVID-19 seclusion, there’s a sense of spring like we’ve not felt before. We continue to grow through the adversities, yet we want to dust off the struggles and push forward with determination.

Tackling the new season like a thorough spring cleaning, let’s continue the wave of caring and start with a literal dusting off of the community.

Join me and members of the Keep Grove City Beautiful committee and Adopt-A-Street and Park families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10, to clean up Grove City. The event coordinator will determine an area for participants and a supply safe cleanup equipment. Go to bit.ly/KGCB2021 to register.

The Keep Grove City Beautiful committee has been making a difference in our community for 30 years and recently was recognized for its exemplary performance, receiving the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community-improvement nonprofit organization.

Speaking of making a difference, our first responders and health-care professionals have served as heroes keeping our community safe.

We’re pushing forward as a community, and I want you to know I see you. I see you planting your spring seeds of good deeds, and I am blessed and grateful to be part of this growth.

Richard "Ike" Stage is mayor of Grove City.