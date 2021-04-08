Grove City police beat: April 8

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers responded at 11:07 p.m. March 25 to a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road, where a robbery had occurred.

The clerk told police a man had walked into the lobby, placed a gun on the counter and demanded she give him the money from the register.

She said she handed over about $338 in cash. The man, who was wearing a black jacket and black ballcap, then left the building and started walking west toward a nearby restaurant. Officers searched the area but did not find the robber.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

• An employee of a business on the 6200 block of Enterprise Parkway reported April 2 a catalytic converter valued at $1,100 had been cut from a box truck parked on the south lot at a dock door.

• A Columbus woman told police April 3 that her camper valued at $14,600 had been stolen from a self-storage facility on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. The theft occurred sometime after Nov. 27, 2020.

• While investigating an incident April 4 that occurred near a store on Stringtown Road, an officer spoke with the manager of the store about a shoplifting incident that had occurred March 15.

The manager said a woman had entered the store and loaded numerous cosmetic products into several bags she had brought with her and left with paying for them. The manager said that after viewing the surveillance video, she estimated the value of the stolen items at $3,513.

She said the woman appeared to be the same woman who has committed other thefts at the store's Grove City location and at other central Ohio locations.

• A business on the 4000 block of Gantz Road reported several pieces of lawn-care equipment had been stolen April 4 from a shed behind the main building.

• Two employees of a company on the 3800 block of Gantz Road reported their vehicles had been broken into March 30 while they were at work.

The first man said both driver's-side windows of his SUV had been broken out, causing $1,000 in damage. He did not report that anything stolen.

The second man said a window had been shattered on his van, causing $500 in damage, and that two silver necklaces valued together at $235 and prescription medicine had been stolen.

• A Grove City man told police March 29 that a television had been stolen from his storage unit at a self-storage facility on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive. He said paintings, a couch and a TV stand in his storage unit also had been damaged. The incident occurred between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

• A resident on the 2800 block of Harrisburg Station Lane told police several items had been stolen from her apartment. The burglary occurred between 4:45 p.m. March 25 and 3;45 a.m. March 26. The stolen items included a pair of tennis shoes, jewelry and a bag containing makeup, jeans shorts, leggings, a purse and a tablet. Total loss was $1,680.

• The security-services incident specialist for a truck-leasing company told police March 27 that a semitrailer valued at $30,000 had been stolen from a lot on the 3800 block of Southwest Boulevard. The semitrailer was last used March 15, and GPS data indicated it had been stolen March 17. At the time of the report, the GPS indicated the trailer was in California.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek