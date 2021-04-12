Girls Track & Field: Balanced effort will be key for Grove City Greyhounds

The Grove City girls track and field team should feature four key returnees from 2019, and coach Jane Taylor expects a balanced effort this spring.

“We’ve been trying to get our feet underneath us and get some times to measure to see what we need to work on and where we’re at,” said Taylor, who is in her 15th season. “We’ve been practicing since Feb. 22, so the kids are ready to compete. They’d much rather race than practice.”

Back to lead the way are seniors Brooke Armbrust (sprints, relays), Laney Hoyt (distance) and Jenna Slabaugh (sprints, hurdles, relays) and junior Morgan Waterman (high jump).

Junior Belle Ransburgh is another key distance competitor, and sophomore Gracie Smith, who is also on the softball team, is a top hurdler.

Sophomore Marin Donaldson will specialize in the long jump and sprints, juniors Renee Rothwell and Audrey Bueter and freshman Leah Boswell (sprints) will throw the shot and discus and sophomore Mikayla Morgan will compete in the pole vault and hurdles.

The Greyhounds opened by beating Canal Winchester 78-51 on April 6 at home.

Boswell won the 400 meters (1 minute, 7.3 seconds) and discus (89 feet, 9 inches) and Armbrust finished first in the 100 (12.6 seconds) and 200 (26.9).

The Greyhounds will compete in the Best of the South-West meet April 16 at Franklin Heights.

“The kids are really excited about that,” Taylor said.

INSIDE THE GREYHOUNDS

•Coach: Jane Taylor, 15th season

•Next meet: April 16 at Best of the South-West meet at Franklin Heights

•Key athletes: Brooke Armbrust, Laney Hoyt, Jenna Slabaugh and Morgan Waterman

Young Comets learning

as season moves along

Fourth-year Central Crossing coach Reggie Cannon has a young squad that is learning to compete at the varsity level.

The Comets have just two seniors – both distance runners – in Rachel Sinyuk and first-year participant Melody Kung and no juniors, so the rest of the team is new to high school competition with the cancellation of sports last spring.

“Our coaching approach is almost a trial by fire,” Cannon said. “You can’t bring them along slowly, but you have to keep them from getting beaten up. They have to overcome fear and they have to be about saying ‘I can’ instead of ‘I can’t.’”

Sophomore Hannah Scoggin and freshmen Audrey Gaines and Anay Sierra join Sinyuk in middle-distance and distance events, while sprinters include sophomores Brynn Dickman and Yvonni Ferguson and freshmen Janika Davis and Iliana Men-Hartley.

“Brynn Dickman looks to be the workhorse of the sprinters,” Cannon said. “Janika Davis and Iliana Men-Harlty are young and inexperienced but are part of a group of freshmen and sophomores that we’ll lean on. Audrey Gaines and Anay Sierra will be expected to lead the distance runners.”

Cannon still is trying to determine who will be the team’s jumpers and throwers.

“We have to work on a bit of everything because all of the girls are so young,” Cannon said. “They have to get battle-tested, and we really need to see what they can do. I’ll have a better idea after we compete in the Best of the South-West (on April 16 at Franklin Heights).”

INSIDE THE COMETS

•Coach: Reggie Cannon, fourth season

•Next meet: April 16 at Best of the South-West meet at Franklin Heights

•Key athletes: Janika Davis, Brynn Dickman, Yvonni Ferguson, Audrey Gaines, Iliana Men-Hartley, Hannah Scoggin and Anay Sierra

–Scott Hennen

Grove City Christian

to feature balance

Grove City Christian coach Mindy Bankey expects a determined effort by senior Abbie McDonald, who will lead the team in the shot put and discus.

“She’s out to prove she’s the best-ever thrower from our school and can compete with the bigger schools,” said Bankey, who is in her fourth season.

Seniors Olivia Carson, juniors Berenice Espinosa Garcia, Rebecca Jackson, Jocelyn Rojas and Christina Vargas and sophomore Casma Mussi also are expected to compete in the shot put.

A key sprinter and hurdler is junior Bryanna Trout, and other sprinters are seniors Brooke O’Dell and Taylor Rice.

Rice also will long jump, while junior Kaitlynn Gibson will compete in the 400, high jump and long jump.

“We have a number of young runners on the team,” Bankey said. “They’re all working hard and I anticipate much improvement throughout the season.”

INSIDE THE EAGLES

•Coach: Mindy Bankey, fourth season

•Next meet: April 15 at Berne Union with Corning Miller and Millersport

•Key athletes: Abbie McDonald, Brooke O’Dell and Bryanna Trout

–Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports